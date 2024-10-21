Jets vs Steelers channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season Sunday evening sport will characteristic the New York Jets, who will journey to Acrisure Stadium to tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is what it is advisable learn about find out how to watch the New York Jets vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night time Soccer, the NFL Week 7 schedule and extra.

NFL Week 7 sport picks: Professional predictions for each matchup

What time does the Jets-Steelers Sunday Night time Soccer sport begin tonight for NFL Week 7?

The New York Jets andPittsburghSteelers will play at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

What channel is Jets vs Steelers Sunday Night time Soccer sport on tonight? Easy methods to watch NFL Week 7

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will air on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Watch Jets at Steelers on Fubo

Easy methods to stream, watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night time Soccer sport tonight for NFL Week 7

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will stream on Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. The app is offered within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play. Followers also can obtain NFL+ within the Apple App Retailer or on Google Play.

Watch Jets vs Steelers on Peacock

2024 NFL Week 7 schedule, sport scores, outcomes

Right here is the NFL Week 7 schedule:

Week 7 bye: Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys^Choose prime-time video games topic to alter*NFL Week 7 schedule

2024 NFL Week 8 schedule of soccer video games

Right here is the NFL Week 8 schedule:

^Choose prime-time video games topic to alter*NFL Week 8 schedule

2024 NFL TV schedule soccer video games immediately, tonight: full record for Weeks 1-18

Attain sports activities reporter Prince James Story at [email protected] and comply with him on X at @PrinceJStory.

We sometimes advocate attention-grabbing services and products. For those who make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.