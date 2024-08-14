Jets push back on trade request by holdout Haason Reddick

The New York Jets’ contract standoff with Haason Reddick took an unsightly flip Monday, because the Professional Bowl edge rusher formally requested a commerce. The Jets fired again instantly with a strongly worded assertion, saying they haven’t any intention of satisfying his demand.

“Now we have knowledgeable Haason that we are going to not commerce him, that he’s anticipated to be right here along with his teammates, and that he’ll proceed to be fined per the CBA if he doesn’t report,” common supervisor Joe Douglas mentioned within the assertion. “For the reason that commerce discussions again in March we have now been clear, direct, and according to our place. Our focus will stay on the fellows we have now right here as we put together for the common season.”

Reddick, sad along with his contract, has missed 21 days of coaching camp, incurring a compulsory $50,000 positive per day. All instructed, counting fines and misplaced bonus cash from an low season bonus, the holdout has value him $1.7 million.

That is an uncommon state of affairs as a result of he was acquired in a commerce solely 4 months in the past; Reddick hasn’t practiced a single day with the Jets. He has stepped foot of their facility solely as soon as – for his bodily and introductory information convention on April Idiot’s Day.

In late March, the Jets traded a 2026 conditional third-round decide to the Philadelphia Eagles for the two-time Professional Bowler. They had been beneath the impression that he’d play beneath his present contract, sources mentioned, but it surely grew to become a difficulty when Reddick skipped the complete offseason, together with necessary minicamp.

The Jets will not negotiate with a participant until he is in camp, supply mentioned, and Reddick refuses to report until his contract is upgraded. That is his second commerce request within the final six months.

Reddick, 29, is because of make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay, the ultimate yr of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2022. He felt he had outperformed his contract and desires a contract commensurate with the highest edge rushers. It is the principle cause why the Eagles determined to buy him within the offseason regardless of his high quality manufacturing.

The Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter, 29, who has the identical sack manufacturing as Reddick during the last two seasons (27 apiece), signed a two-year, $49 million contract in free company. Reddick may very well be focusing on that quantity.

Over the past 4 seasons, Reddick has recorded 50.5 sacks, fourth within the league over that span.

After shedding sack chief Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free company, the Jets swooped in to commerce for Reddick – certainly one of a handful of big-name acquisitions in 2024. Curiously, the Jets did not cement Reddick’s contract state of affairs on the time of the commerce, though sources indicated that they did supply to increase his contract. How a lot they provided is not clear, but it surely doubtless fell properly wanting the assure he is searching for.

Afterward, the Jets instructed Reddick their desire was to re-visit the contract later within the season or maybe after the season, sources mentioned, including that the workforce was stunned when he did not present for any voluntary exercises.

Neither Reddick nor his illustration have commented.

Reddick grew to become the fourth identified participant beneath Douglas to request a commerce. The others: security Jamal Adams, vast receiver Denzel Mims and vast receiver Elijah Moore. Every participant finally was traded.

Reddick has gathered $1.05 million in necessary fines for skipping 21 days in coaching camp, as stipulated by the collective bargaining settlement. By rule, the fines cannot be rescinded. He additionally picked up roughly $300,000 in discretionary fines, primarily based on a clause within the CBA.

Going again to the spring, Reddick’s minicamp absence value him a compulsory $100,000 positive. Moreover, he forfeited a $250,000 exercise bonus by staying away within the offseason.

The Jets have large plans for Reddick, who turns 30 on Sept. 20. He is slated to start out at defensive finish of their entrance 4, changing John Franklin-Myers, who was traded to the Denver Broncos. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald have break up time in coaching camp.