Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich gives Todd Downing offensive play-calling duties from OC Nathaniel Hackett

Rodgers instructed reporters later Thursday that he had a sign {that a} change in play-callers was a chance.

“I knew there’d be adjustments after they let Robert go,” Rodgers mentioned. “Had conversations with (Ulbrich) over the 2 days. I knew that he was fascinated with it, studying towards it, and I instructed him I would again him up no matter he determined.”

Rodgers and Hackett have not produced on the degree most anticipated from them by means of 5 weeks. Save for his or her dominant displaying over the lowly Patriots in Week 3, most every part has been difficult for Rodgers and the Jets offense, and with Hackett failing to prepare dinner up favorable schemes, Ulbrich determined now was the time to show to his quarterbacks coach and passing recreation coordinator for a recent tackle the offense.

The change may really feel eerily just like one made in Philadelphia final season during which Nick Sirianni changed defensive coordinator Sean Desai with Matt Patricia in function, however not in title. Desai ended up within the sales space, whereas Patricia took over defensive play-calling duties in Week 15 of the 2023 season, and sadly for these Eagles, the change did not produce the specified enchancment.

The stakes are completely different in New York, although. Rodgers is 40 years outdated and has introduced a way of urgency to the Jets that was excessive sufficient to immediate proprietor Woody Johnson to fireplace Saleh after the 2-3 begin. Judging by the tone of Ulbrich’s statements Thursday, his determination gave the impression to be the one method to protect Hackett’s job.

“Saying that as nicely, simply one other testomony to the human being that Nathaniel Hackett is, the truth that he’ll give us every part in his physique and coronary heart and soul, and he’ll proceed to be an enormous a part of the success we’re gonna have going ahead from an offensive perspective,” Ulbrich mentioned. “I really feel so lucky that he is staying with us.”

Ulbrich added Hackett is “nonetheless going to be an enormous contributor to every part we do on offense,” and Rodgers later mentioned that Hackett remaining with the Jets speaks to who he’s as an individual.

“I really like Nathaniel. He is certainly one of my dearest buddies within the league,” Rodgers mentioned. “Clearly, a tricky state of affairs. However I believe it speaks volumes to the character that he has that he needs to stay round. Be right here for me, be right here for Todd — help Todd. It is a credit score to the person that he’s.”

It’s clear, although, that quick outcomes will matter extra on this case than in others as a result of the clock is ticking on the Rodgers-led Jets.

As for the remaining fallout from Saleh’s firing, Ulbrich mentioned he’ll “keep the title of defensive coordinator” and “will keep the play-calling duties.”