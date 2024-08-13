Jets GM Joe Douglas says the team won’t honor Haason Reddick’s request to be traded

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick’s holdout from the New York Jets has gotten ugly because it enters its third week.

Shortly after an individual accustomed to the scenario advised The Related Press that the star edge rusher requested a commerce Monday, Jets common supervisor Joe Douglas mentioned the staff has no intention of granting Reddick his want.

“Now we have knowledgeable Haason that we’ll not commerce him, that he’s anticipated to be right here along with his teammates and that he’ll proceed to be fined per the CBA if he doesn’t report,” Douglas mentioned in a press release issued by the Jets and shared on social media. “For the reason that commerce discussions again in March, we now have been clear, direct and according to our place.

“Our focus will stay on the blokes we now have right here as we put together for the common season.”

A message left by the AP for Reddick’s representatives was not instantly returned.

Reddick was acquired by New York from Philadelphia within the offseason after asking to pursue a commerce from the Eagles over his contract scenario. He wished a brand new deal then and the Eagles weren’t going to present him one.

And now the Jets are left with an sad Reddick, who’s now in search of a second commerce in a six-month span — with out having practiced with the Jets. NFL Community first reported Reddick’s newest request.

The 29-year-old Reddick was positioned on the reserve/didn’t report record on July 25, the Jets’ second day of camp apply. The hope by the staff was he would report back to the ability so the perimeters may hash out the scenario and the contract dispute would quickly be resolved. As an alternative, it reached 21 days and now Reddick needs out.

Reddick has been absent all offseason since being acquired by the Jets for a 2026 conditional third-round draft choose. New York made the cope with the idea there could be no points and Reddick would report below his present contract.

One thing went woefully improper since.

He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base wage within the remaining yr of his deal. By lacking the primary three weeks of camp, Reddick is going through greater than $1 million in obligatory fines. He additionally forfeited a $250,000 exercise bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason exercises. None of Reddick’s wage for this season is assured.

Throughout an introductory video name on the Jets’ facility on April 1, Reddick was desirous to get began along with his new staff and wasn’t fascinated by his contract scenario.

“All choices are open, however proper now, presently, I’m simply fearful about being right here, assembly all people’s that within the constructing at present,” Reddick mentioned. “Contractual stuff, I’m leaving that as much as my agent and Joe to determine. No matter occurs, I’m going to be glad for and I’m going to present my all, it doesn’t matter what. That’s simply who I’m as an individual.

“So, irrespective of the way it goes, what number of years, I’m going to be right here for nevertheless lengthy I’m right here for and I’m going to present the staff, the followers all the things that I’ve.”

Reddick was a first-round choose by Arizona in 2017 and has double-digit sacks in 4 straight seasons, together with 27 in the course of the previous two years with the Eagles.

He was anticipated to spice up the Jets’ cross rush after the staff allowed Bryce Huff to go away in free company and traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald are seeing elevated snaps at defensive finish reverse Jermaine Johnson in coaching camp, however New York can be exhausting pressed to match the sack manufacturing Reddick could be anticipated to supply.

___

AP NFL: