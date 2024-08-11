Jets-Commanders Preseason Game Recap | Rookies Show Promise in 20-17 Victory

With the Jets 2024 draft class making its preseason debut, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 general choice final April, received the sport’s scoring underway. Daniels led an 11-play, 70-yard march following the opening kickoff, ending a 6:21 drive on a 3-yard keeper approaching a third-and-goal. Daniels received Washington into scoring possession together with his arm, connecting with wideout Dyami Brown for 42 yards on a protracted hook-up towards CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Tyrod Taylor, who will backup QB Aaron Rodgers within the common season, received the beginning and performed two collection with C Joe Tippmann. Peasley took over within the second quarter and hit on 8 of 10 for 73 yards previous to halftime. Focused 5 occasions within the first half, Corley had 4 receptions for 28 yards. Allen averaged 9 yards on his 6 carries whereas Davis grabbed 4 receptions for 33 yards. Stiggers continued to indicate a nostril for the ball with 4 stops highlighted by a run stuff of Chris Rodriquez for a lack of 1.

Trailing , 17-10, within the fourth quarter, the Jets’ reserves evened the competition when Brooklyn native Israel Abanikanda powered in from 2 yards out. Fourth-string passer Adrian Martinez arrange the equalizer with a fairly 37-yard lengthy ball to Brandon Smith, a first-year participant from Iowa.

The pair later related on a 33-yard connection on third-and-4 that put the Jets on Washington’s 36-yard line. Martinez then scampered for 13 yards on third-and-7 on the 2-minute warning, which set Okay Austin Seibert up for the game-winning discipline objective.