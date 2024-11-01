Jets beat Texans, snap five-game losing streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets got here by way of with a much-needed win in an odd Thursday night time sport towards the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, pulling out a 21-13 victory at MetLife Stadium to snap a five-game shedding streak.

After a scoreless first half, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson gave New York a second-half jolt on Halloween night time with two one-handed landing catches, the second arguably serving because the catch of the 12 months to place the Jets forward early within the fourth quarter.

The Texans bought 106 dashing yards from working again Joe Mixon however struggled in any other case, as C.J. Stroud was sacked eight instances and Ka’imi Fairbairn missed two subject objectives.

Listed here are crucial issues to know from Thursday night time for each groups:

Frank Franklin II/AP

The Jets emerged from their “second of darkness” for a season-saving victory that included loads of weirdness, simply what you’d anticipate on Halloween.

They overcame their worst play of the 12 months (Malachi Corley’s fumble for a touchback) and adopted it up with their finest play (Wilson’s acrobatic fourth-quarter landing), sparking a gritty, if not inventive victory over the Texans.

The Jets snapped their five-game shedding streak, giving interim coach Jeff Ulbrich his first win after three losses. They have been determined. It was so bleak after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots that Ulbrich dropped the “darkness” quote. His crew, battling a number of in-game accidents, confirmed loads of coronary heart in rebounding from seven- and three-point deficits, one thing that had been missing.

They confirmed resilience, too. The primary half was so ugly (69 complete yards) that disgruntled followers, some with baggage over their heads, have been chanting, “Promote the crew!” — directed at proprietor Woody Johnson, who rocked the franchise by firing Robert Saleh after 5 video games.

If the Jets flip round their season, Wilson’s landing would be the turning level — a leaping, one-handed play in the back of the top zone that was the most effective catches of the season. Wilson, rebounding from a poor sport two weeks in the past, scored two touchdowns to prepared the ground on an evening once they have been in a position to overcome loads of errors.

Pivotal play: The franchise that gave us the “Butt Fumble” (and different assorted bloopers over time) supplied one other second of indignity. Corley scored an obvious landing on a jet sweep from 19 yards, however he launched the ball earlier than he crossed the purpose line and it rolled out of the top zone for a touchback — an inexcusable gaffe in a then-scoreless sport within the second quarter. It was the primary carry of his profession, and it might’ve been his first landing. You possibly can guess the play will probably be featured in 2024 lowlight movies.

QB breakdown: Perhaps Aaron Rodgers’ cayenne pepper/water concoction wanted just a little time to kick in. After a horrible first half (he matched a profession low with 32 yards passing), Rodgers perked up and threw touchdowns within the second half, connecting with previous pal Davante Adams for the sport clincher — Adams’ first landing as a Jet. Rodgers (22-for-32, 211 yards) seemed like a 40-year-old QB at instances, however he made sufficient profitable performs.

Promising development: The entrance 4 introduced the warmth, because the Jets sacked C.J. Stroud eight instances. Defensive finish Micheal Clemons and linebacker Jamien Sherwood led the way in which with two apiece, but it surely was sort out Quinnen Williams (one sack, seven pressures) and Haason Reddick (six pressures) who generated probably the most warmth.

Troubling development: What is going on on with Sauce Gardner? The All-Professional cornerback hasn’t been himself this season, and this was the most recent illustration of a gifted participant struggling to search out his mojo. On three consecutive performs within the second quarter, he missed a sort out, allowed a 32-yard completion and dedicated a holding penalty. It was his fifth penalty, matching his 2023 complete. He added a sixth later within the fourth quarter. Like loads of gamers on the crew, Gardner hasn’t performed as much as expectations. — Wealthy Cimini

Subsequent sport: at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 10)

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Pictures

The Texans’ loss resembled their earlier two defeats, as they have been stricken by offensive points. Of their losses, they’re averaging 14 factors, and it is centered round Stroud being underneath fixed stress.

Stroud was sacked eight instances, a profession excessive, overshadowing a Houston dashing assault that totaled 187 yards. The Texans’ offensive struggles stored the Jets — who did not rating a landing till the early third quarter — alive. However Rodgers ultimately threw three landing passes within the second half whereas the Texans’ offense was held to a measly six factors.

The Texans are scoring solely 22.3 factors per sport, which permits groups to hold round. On Thursday, it value them a sport they entered with appreciable momentum.

Troubling development: The accidents for the Texans starters are piling up. On this sport alone, Houston misplaced left sort out Laremy Tunsil (ankle), defensive finish Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), left guard Kenyon Inexperienced (shoulder) for intervals of the sport. Even Stroud bought dinged. Tunsil, Stroud and Anderson ultimately returned to the sport, however Inexperienced did not. The Texans have been already with out their wideout duo of Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) together with linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and security Jimmie Ward (groin).

Pivotal play: Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was referred to as for a questionable unlawful contact on fourth down on the primary play of the fourth quarter, nullifying a Rodgers incompletion that will have turned the ball over to Houston on downs. A number of performs later, Rodgers threw a landing move that Wilson caught with one hand to place the Jets up 14-10.

Silver lining: The Texans get a mini-bye to get wholesome for his or her Week 10 sport towards the 6-1 Lions. That’ll be a troublesome matchup, however at the very least the Texans will get more healthy with the doable return of Collins, Al-Shaair and Ward.

Most shocking efficiency: Tank Dell completed with six catches for 126 yards. This was the primary 100-yard sport he has had since Week 11 in 2023. Dell’s efficiency was wanted with wideouts Collins and Diggs sidelined. However the Texans could not flip it into extra factors. — DJ Bien-Aime

Subsequent sport: vs. Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 10)