Jets acquire Davante Adams from Raiders, AP sources say

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are lastly reunited after greater than two years of separation and one yr of hypothesis — and now they’ll attempt to save the New York Jets ′ sinking season.

The Jets acquired the disgruntled Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, sending a conditional third-round decide in subsequent yr’s draft that would change into a second-rounder.

“We’re again, man,” Adams mentioned whereas briefly becoming a member of Rodgers on the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the quarterback’s weekly look on “The Pat McAfee Present.” “We’re again.”

The deal was agreed upon Tuesday morning and was contingent on Adams passing his bodily. The groups formally introduced the commerce a number of hours later.

“Clearly, I’m actually excited,” mentioned Rodgers, who spoke to Adams a number of hours after the Jets’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo on Monday evening and the large receiver informed him he was becoming a member of him in New York.

“I like Tae,” the quarterback added. “He’s an outstanding participant and a pricey good friend.”

The 31-year-old Adams instantly boosts a Jets offense that has been inconsistent by the primary a part of the season. The three-time All-Professional joins Garrett Wilson to offer Rodgers two No. 1-caliber large receivers to throw to, complementing fellow receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, tight finish Tyler Conklin and working backs Breece Corridor and Braelon Allen.

“It’s on us now,” Rodgers mentioned. “We’re going all in.”

Adams, who missed the Raiders’ final three video games with a hamstring harm, reportedly informed the crew he wished out of Las Vegas — and the crew was prepared to accommodate his request.

“I’m feeling nice, man,” Adams mentioned, including he received plenty of remedy from the Raiders’ coaching employees. “Luckily, I’ll have the ability to roll.”

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich mentioned he was “ecstatic” to have Adams be a part of the crew, however added that it was too early to evaluate whether or not the large receiver can be able to play Sunday evening at Pittsburgh.

And Adams is again with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he loved eight seasons of success catching passes from in Inexperienced Bay.

“He’s made me look good plenty of instances,” Rodgers mentioned. “We received higher as we speak.”

It appeared inevitable, particularly when the Jets reportedly confirmed curiosity in Adams final yr on the NFL commerce deadline. Rodgers mentioned at a star golf match over the summer season: “I like Davante. I can’t wait to play with him … once more.” With a smile, Rodgers mentioned throughout coaching camp he meant on the golf course, however it was sufficient to gas hypothesis that sooner or later — in some way — the Jets would transfer to usher in Adams.

The deal got here lower than 12 hours after the Jets misplaced to the Payments, a sport by which Rodgers threw a Hail Mary simply earlier than halftime but in addition was intercepted on New York’s closing drive for the second straight week. It was a sport marked by penalties, errors and missed alternatives on offense, and dropped the Jets to 2-4 amid in a three-game skid.

“It’s irritating,” Rodgers mentioned. “I’m right here to win these video games, however we’ve received to be on our particulars. It’s little issues each single time.”

The commerce additionally caps what has been a tumultuous final seven days for the Jets. Two days after dropping to Minnesota in London, proprietor Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was tapped to exchange him because the interim. Ulbrich then demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and changed him with move sport coordinator Todd Downing on Wednesday.

And now the Jets have made a significant deal to usher in Adams, one in all Rodgers’ finest pals and favourite teammates. Adams has caught 615 passes from Rodgers for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns, all in Inexperienced Bay. That’s essentially the most in all three classes between any mixture of energetic gamers.

Adams’ departure from Las Vegas was anticipated after studies surfaced that he not wished to be there — and the Jets instantly grew to become a probable touchdown spot due to his relationship with Rodgers.

In his weekly look on the “Up & Adams Present” two weeks in the past, Adams mentioned he hadn’t heard from Antonio Pierce for the reason that Raiders coach appeared to love a social media put up about probably buying and selling Adams.

That was the primary positive signal {that a} break up might be coming, although an Adams commerce has lengthy been speculated given a number of statements he has made for greater than a yr. That included clear frustration he confirmed on the Netflix documentary collection “Receiver” by which Adams’ season was amongst these featured.

Adams stays one of many NFL’s high receivers, even at practically 32, due to his exact route working and talent to catch passes, even whereas double teamed. He caught 103 passes final season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years, damaged up solely by the 997 yards Adams had in 2019.

He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a landing in three video games this season.

The Raiders gave up a significant haul in 2022 to get Adams once they despatched the Packers first- and second-round picks in that yr’s draft and made Adams the highest-paid receiver on the time with a five-year, $140 million contract, with practically $66 million assured.

His closing two years in 2025 and 2026 are usually not assured. Adams’ salary-cap hit rises from $25.35 million this season to $44.1 million every of the subsequent two years, in keeping with Spotrac. ESPN reported the Jets will assume the steadiness of Adams’ remaining wage, however it’s potential the perimeters may comply with a contract restructure to decrease the large receiver’s cap hit for this season.

“I’m positive there’s a number of new, little nuances,” Adams mentioned of becoming into New York’s offense. “However for essentially the most half, plenty of the identical verbiage. It’s nonetheless the identical O.G. proper right here, so ought to have the ability to decide up the place we left off. You realize, that’s the thought.”

AP Professional Soccer Writers Josh Dubow and Rob Maaddi and AP Sports activities Author Mark Anderson contributed to this report.

