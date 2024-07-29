Jessie James Decker Reveals 1st Meal She Cooked Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker knew that the way in which to now-husband Eric Decker’s coronary heart was going to be via his abdomen.

The Simply Feed Me cookbook creator, 36, solely reveals within the newest problem of Us Weekly that she opted to cook dinner jambalaya for Eric, 37, as a substitute of going out for dinner on their first date.

“I knew my Minnesota boy had by no means tasted something so flavorful,” she says, referring to the previous NFL participant. “I knew I’d have him hooked!”

The meal clearly did the trick, because the couple obtained engaged in 2012 after one yr of relationship. Jessie and Eric wed in Colorado in 2013 and shortly started increasing their household. Their daughter, Vivianne, was born in 2014, and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest adopted in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Jessie introduced in August 2023 that she was pregnant with child No. 4, after being vocal about Eric’s concern of getting a vasectomy. The pair welcomed their third son, Denver, in February.

“The children are so in love with their new child brother,” Jessie solely advised Us in March. “I knew the children had been going to be nice with him, however I didn’t know they might be this superb.”

On the time, Jessie famous that life as a household of six had impressed a number of new recipes for her family utilizing Waterloo sparking water.

“So lots of my favourite reminiscences are round a dinner desk with fried hen,” she shared. “In Waterloo trend, this fried hen recipe focuses on massive taste — with a Waterloo Raspberry Nectarine glaze. The tartness of raspberry and the candy, juicy notes of nectarine actually improve the savory and crispy profile of fried hen.”

Jessie added: “As a busy mother of now 4, I wished to create recipes which are straightforward and fast to make at residence and that my total household finds scrumptious.”

Scroll down for extra particulars about Jessie’s most memorable meals:

What I ordered on my first date with my husband …

“I didn’t order something,” she reveals. “I made home made jambalaya!”

The consolation meals I eat when nobody is watching …

“Once I make olive oil cake, I can’t cease myself,” the singer says. “I’ll simply maintain slicing slivers and slivers till it’s just about virtually gone.”

The meals I didn’t like as a child, however like now …

“I hated sushi for almost all of my life till my greatest pal Jessica [Payne] stated, ‘We’re going to tippy-toe into this as a result of I want a sushi date associate,’” Jessie recollects. “So I give Jessica all of the credit score. I really like sushi 1722212316!”

