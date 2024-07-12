Jessica B. – Diagnosed at age 23

I used to be on lively responsibility within the Navy after I was recognized with SLE again in 2010. I had simply found the profession I had been trying to find and was on the quick monitor of promotions, getting ready a request to turn into a Commissioned Naval Officer after I immediately turn into severely in poor health. I used to be at my highest level in life having fun with each second when all of it got here crashing down. A easy day on the seaside with buddies resulted in a visit to the ER, a 7 day keep within the hospital, a number of prolonged stays on the hospital and a prognosis of systematic lupus erythematous at solely 23 years, solely at barely 2 years into my profession. Over the subsequent 3 years lupus robbed me of my profession, my journey desires, relationships, friendships, and motherhood.

Effectively a minimum of that is what I believed.

At this time, I’m a spouse and mom thriving in my profession, a enterprise proprietor and surrounded by wonderful nourishing relationships filled with assist.

Lupus got here to steal, kill and destroy however this warrior is just not taking place with out a combat, so day by day I wake I’m decided to beat lupus.

