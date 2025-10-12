Jessica Alba Poses In A Workout Set And Sports New Dark Hair

Jessica Alba seems to be thriving these days, taking good care of herself and seemingly enjoying her new romance. Recently, she posted an Instagram ‘photo dump’ to show it all off.

The actress shared a collection of pictures from her life recently, including a few snaps of her in the gym wearing a skintight and stylish workout set. She also showed off her latest hair color, which is a lot darker than the shade she was rocking over the summer. All of this transformation and self-care didn’t come long after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Cash Warren, and began dating her younger boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez. Read more about her new snaps and relationship updates below.

Instagram.com/@jessicaalba

Jessica Alba Poses In A Sleek Black Workout Set And Shows Off Her New Hair Color On Instagram

The Fantastic Four icon has been super active on social media lately, sharing updates from her life, vacations, new outfits, and more for her followers. Fans are especially invested in her life these days, as she’s undergone a lot of change, splitting from her longtime partner and the father of her children, Cash Warren, and entering a new relationship.

One of Jessica’s seemingly most favorite ways to post on social media is by sharing ‘photo dumps’ on Instagram, sharing numerous pictures of herself, where she was vacationing, wellness trends she’s following, and more. In one of her most recent posts, which she captioned “full moon” vibes, she included some photos of herself in a black workout set and showed off her new hair color.

At the gym, the mom of three sported skintight black leggings, a long-sleeved black top that she layered with a white tank top, and a black baseball cap. In selfies and other pictures, she flaunted her new, darker hair color, which is a very dark brown, bordering on black. It’s a nice seasonal transition from the lighter brown hair she had during the summer.

Splash News

Fans React To Jessica’s New Pictures After She Went Red Carpet Official With New Boyfriend Danny Ramirez

There is likely a good reason why the Honest founder has been thriving lately, taking extra good care of herself, meditating, and more. Many fans are convinced it has to do with her new boyfriend, Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, whom she reportedly began dating this summer, months after her divorce was finalized.

The pair recently confirmed their close romance by going red carpet official at the premiere of Valentina at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, a project she was a producer on. All of their latest romance has the internet hyping her up on social media, and under her latest post, she shared a lot of supportive comments on how great and happy she’s looking.

“You take such great care of yourself, and it shows,” commented a fan.

“So beautiful,” wrote another, as one fan commented she was “glowing.”

“I like the color of her hair, looks natural,” added a follower, referencing her new shade.

We’ll be curious to see if Jessica decides to include her new man in some of these social media posts, but for now, her followers are definitely noticing that she looks very happy with where she is.