Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Enjoy Intimate Dinner Date

NEED TO KNOW Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez were spotted inside a car following a dinner date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 23

The two were all smiles for the outing, which came just over a week after they were seen boarding a flight from Cancún back to Los Angeles together

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month things are “very new” between Ramirez and Alba, who filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez are continuing to spend time together.

The pair were photographed smiling inside a car on Wednesday, July 23, following a dinner outing in Los Angeles.

Alba, 44, had her hair in a style that fell down over her shoulders, wearing a black top, while the Captain America: Brave New World actor wore a light-wash denim jacket and gray baseball cap.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month things are “very new” between Ramirez, 32, and the actress and Honest Company co-founder, and that “they’re having a good time together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID



Alba filed for divorce from longtime beau Cash Warren on Feb. 7, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as Dec. 27, 2024. The Trigger Warning actress met Warren, 46, in 2004, and the pair married on May 19, 2008.

In her divorce filing, Alba requested that her legal name be restored to Jessica Marie Alba, and joint custody of her three kids with Warren: daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, plus son Hayes, 7.

Though Alba and Warren have gone their separate ways romantically, the Sin City actress has continued to praise her ex’s parenting skills — including in an Instagram Stories post dedicated to Warren this past Father’s Day.

“Our babies couldn’t have a better dad — warm, kind, present, always knowing just what to say,” she wrote. “I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them. Making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock.”

Jessica Alba in London on July 1, 2025; Danny Ramirez in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2025.

Dave Benett/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty



As for Alba’s romantic life, photos obtained by TMZ on July 14 showed her boarding a flight from Cancún back to Los Angeles with The Last of Us actor Ramirez, after the pair spent time together in the tropical paradise.

And amid her split from Warren, “She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Alba, the same day the Cancún photos surfaced.

“She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again, the insider continued. “She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now.”

The source also shared that Alba was happy to be working with Orlando Bloom for their upcoming thriller The Mark, which begins filming in Australia this month.

“She’s in a great place,” the insider said. “She’s excited to get back to filming. She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight.”