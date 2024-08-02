Jess Anderson Promoted To Senior Director Of Media At Big Loud

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Trailblazing unbiased powerhouse Large Loud Data proclaims at present the promotion of Jess Anderson to Senior Director of Media, efficient instantly.

“Jess continues to stay a strong drive in spearheading our publicity division,” share Large Loud CEO / Associate Seth England and SVP of Advertising and marketing Candice Watkins. “We’re grateful for her management in executing good campaigns for our artists and group and her exemplary collaboration with our unbiased publicity companions. It’s our honor to acknowledge Jess with this well-deserved promotion.”

Working with the Large Loud roster since late 2018, Anderson got here in-house with the label in 2021 and helped create its inside publicity division in 2022 as Director of media Relations.

Over her tenure with Large Loud, she’s led and assisted on campaigns starting from Morgan Wallen‘s Harmful: The Double Album, HARDY‘s A ROCK and the mockingbird & THE CROW, ERNEST‘s FLOWER SHOPS: THE ALBUM, Stephen Wilson Jr.‘s søn of pop, Charles Wesley Godwin‘s Household Ties, all three volumes of the HIXTAPE franchise, introductory campaigns for Dylan Gossett, MacKenzie Porter, Lauren Watkins, latest signing Kashus Culpepper and plenty of extra.

Prior stops embody Candy Discuss Publicity, The Press Home, and Large Machine Label Group. The Tulsa native is a graduate of the College of Oklahoma, a part of The Nashville Briefing‘s 2024 30 Beneath 30 class, and MusicRow’s 2024 Subsequent Large Factor Trade Listing.