Jerry Jones Made an Excuse for Cowboys Not Signing Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry did not find yourself on the Dallas Cowboys in free company and, in response to Jerry Jones, that was by no means within the playing cards.
Henry dominated the Cowboys on Sunday, because the Baltimore Ravens operating again rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, plus a 23-yard reception. The Ravens gained 28–25 to ship the Cowboys to 1–2. As a workforce, Baltimore rushed for 274 yards, whereas Dallas limped to 51 yards on the bottom.
The Cowboys may use a again like Henry as they’re presently utilizing Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott in an anemic speeding assault. Henry lives in Dallas and was taken with taking part in for the Cowboys, however the supply by no means got here and the Ravens finally signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal within the offseason.
When requested after Sunday’s sport why the Cowboys did not signal Henry within the offseason, Jones stated the workforce could not afford him.
The Cowboys could not discover $8 million someplace? That does not appear to trace given how a lot they handed out in contracts this offseason.
By way of three video games, Henry has 280 yards and 4 touchdowns on 56 carries. That is greater than 5 yards a carry. The Cowboys are averaging 3.6 yards per carry as a workforce. They should get extra out of the backfield.