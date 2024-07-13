Jerry Ferrara Talks Jamie-Lynn Sigler on ‘Entourage,’ Turtle’s Name

Actor Jerry Ferrara admits it was “laborious to not geek out” whereas appearing alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler on Entourage.

“I bear in mind the joke was like, ‘There’s no manner Turtle would ever be capable of get a lady like Jamie-Lynn,’” Ferrara, 44, instructed Us Weekly solely forward of the Entourage 20-year anniversary on Thursday, July 18. “I felt like that was only a humorous joke as a result of that’s what Entourage is. It’s these extremes. Guys shouldn’t be in these circumstances.”

Ferrara performed the function of Turtle, the most effective pal to Adrian Grenier’s Vinny Chase, for all eight seasons of Entourage, which ran on HBO from 2004 to 2011. Throughout the present’s early years, Turtle was the gang’s comedic spine — who at all times went for girls manner out of his league. Throughout the present’s fifth season, Turtle sits subsequent to Sigler on an airplane and the 2 hit it off. Their in-air hookup turns into a minor plot line earlier than Turtle begin’s courting Sigler. (Ferrara and Sigler additionally dated off digital camera as effectively.)

“I knew her a bit bit from over time. I met her in New York, after which she was dwelling in L.A. so we weren’t like greatest pals,” Ferrara instructed Us about his relationship with Sigler. “We knew one another, so we have been snug already. She’s such an excellent actress and was so all the way down to play this heightened model of herself.”

Entourage was famously filled with movie star cameos in every episode. Ferrara famous that those that “at all times labored effectively” have been stars who “have been keen to both poke enjoyable at themselves or simply play this ridiculous model.”

Sigler “was down for all of it,” he recalled. “It was superior. Sopranos is my favourite present.”

And sure, he and Sigler are nonetheless in contact right this moment — because of social media.

For Entourage followers, Turtle’s relationship with Sigler was a significant turning level for the character. It additionally allowed viewers to be taught his title for the primary time. Up till season 5, Ferrara was solely known as “Turtle” on display. Nonetheless, he disclosed to Sigler that his authorities title was Sal.

In keeping with Ferarra, the present’s creator and showrunner Doug Ellin made the thriller round Turtle’s actual title a “operating joke” on set.

“I used to ask him proper round season 2 or 3. I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s Turtle’s actual title, we ever gonna say?’ And he’s like, ‘We’ll do it season 7,’ or no matter he mentioned,” Ferrara recalled to Us. “I don’t assume he thought we’d ever get to a season 7.”

When it got here time for Turtle’s actual title to be disclosed, Ellin did “one of many coolest issues” for Ferrara.

“I’ll love the man perpetually for it,” the actor instructed Us. “Considered one of my greatest pals rising up again in Brooklyn was named Sal. He handed away at a really younger age at 23 years outdated. … Entourage wasn’t the sort of present the place you needed to detach to grow to be this different individual. For my part, was enjoying a model of my greatest pal Sal.”

Ferrara’s late pal was somebody who had “this love of life,” he instructed Us. “He didn’t care what sort of bother we received in so long as we had enjoyable. That’s what I at all times felt like Turtle was.”

Ellin knew this about Ferrara.

“He by no means instructed me he was doing the episode [when] turtle will get a reputation. I simply received the script at some point,” the actor recalled. “I’m studying the script and I received to that half, and I froze. I dropped the script, and I misplaced my breath as a result of he did that with out me actually asking and never even telling me. To this present day. that’s like probably the most particular factor to me and my pals that we grew up with.”

This allowed for a full circle second with the Sigler story line.

“[It was] actually particular that it got here together with her character,” he concluded. “That’s probably the most weak factor he confirmed her, so I believed that was actually cool.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones