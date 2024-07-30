Jeremy Renner Blew Up Robert Downey Jr.’s Phone After MCU Reveal

Jeremy Renner was not conscious that former Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I had no thought,” Renner, 53, informed Us Weekly completely whereas selling his partnership with Silk. “This son of a bitch didn’t say something to me, and we’re good pals.”

Downey, 59, made a shock look at San Diego Comedian Con on Saturday, July 27, to announce that he would play Physician Doom in Avengers: Doomsday — a stark departure from his prior function as Iron Man.

After seeing the casting information on-line, Renner — who beforehand performed Hawkeye within the MCU — informed Us he “began blowing up [Downey’s] telephone” of their authentic Avengers group chat. (Renner, Downey, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo make up the “household” of superheroes.)

“I’m like, ‘What’s happening? Are you hiding this from us?’ I don’t know,” Renner added. “That’s thrilling information, man. I’m actually, actually enthusiastic about it.”

With Downey coming again, does that open the door for Renner to return as Hawkeye? He danced across the query a bit, nevertheless it appears the actor is all the way down to return. (Renner beforehand reprised the function for the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, the place his character handed the Hawkeye mantle onto Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.)

“It appears the Avenger films have all the time been actually fan favorites and there’s so many fantastic characters in them. I believe it’s going to be difficult to get all people collectively,” he admitted. “I believe they’re going to in all probability should piece it collectively like week-by-week, only for folks’s schedules.”

Renner quipped that “there’s lots of people” within the Avengers universe now. (Administrators Anthony and Joseph Russo have additionally been tapped to return for the following two Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars.)

“I’m enthusiastic about it. We’ll see. I believe we’ll in all probability be doing it,” he stated, taking part in coy. “We’ll should determine it out. It’s all model new. All of it simply occurred. They simply made the announcement, so I assume we obtained to begin figuring all of it out.”

Whereas it’s unclear if — and in what capability — Renner will return to the MCU, the actor is at the moment having fun with preparing for the back-to-school season with 11-year-old daughter Ava and Silk plant-based milk. (Renner shares Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.)

Renner informed Us that he’s gearing as much as ship Ava to center faculty, and dealing with Silk to create a morning routine was “a pure match” — particularly after utilizing the merchandise in his restoration.

“I had points with chewing as a result of I had plenty of breaks in my face and jaw, however I might nonetheless drink and I needed to get my vitamins,” he defined, referring to the accident the place he was crushed by a PistenBully snow-removal automobile in January 2023. “Then, it turned much less medicated shakes and simply common good protein shakes within the mornings.”

Consuming Silk almond milk allowed Renner to get “further protein” in his morning routine. His daughter obtained concerned after they partnered with the model for a Tremendous Bowl industrial earlier this 12 months.

“I obtained to try this with my daughter on the anniversary of the accident, which is simply wonderful,” Renner informed Us. “I keep in mind being with my daughter on set and I stated, ‘Look how far we’ve come, woman.’ One 12 months, look what we’re doing. We’re doing a Tremendous Bowl industrial collectively — it was fairly superior.”

The model can be the official vitamin sponsor of Camp RennerVation, a charity run by Renner that helps at-risk youth and kids in foster care. He informed Us it was “wonderful” to work with Silk and their nutritionist on the five-day camp hosted in Lake Tahoe.

“We had nutritionists there educating youngsters concerning the good issues to place in your physique, and typically we’ve got to work more durable for it to get good issues,” he defined. “Quite a lot of occasions it’s straightforward to get the junk meals. I believe everyone knows that, however the meals is our drugs and it’s essential to place good issues in our physique and it tastes good, man.”

