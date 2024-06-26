‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Is Subject of New USPS Postage Stamp

Which TV sport present host is now the topic of a singular Endlessly stamp introduced by the USA Postal Service?

Alex Trebek, the late, longtime host of the syndicated quiz present Jeopardy!, obtained a singular posthumous honor when he grew to become the topic — and query/reply — of his personal U.S. postage stamp, the USPS introduced on Friday.

On the stamp, which followers of the present and Trebek can order now, is written the immediate, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS” (in the identical answer-and-question format featured on the present). Beneath this and written the wrong way up is the proper response, “Who’s Alex Trebek?” Bought in units of 20 that mirror the long-lasting screens on the quiz present, the stamp pane could have related class headers seem on the high of every column. To the left is {a photograph} of Trebek with a portion of the Jeopardy! set behind him.

Because the stamp signifies, Trebek hosted the long-running present for almost 4 many years, till he died in 2020 from pancreatic most cancers. Through the years, Trebek grew to become, because the USPS places it, “a revered and beloved presence in thousands and thousands of houses.”

The stamp was introduced by one in all Trebek’s successors as host of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings, at a taping of the present that aired June 21.

USPS artwork director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps utilizing images supplied by Sony Footage Leisure and hand lettering by Marti Davila. It was formally launched on June 22.