Jeo Boden Price Plummets 22% As Polymarket Bets On Joe Biden’s Exit Surge, And Experts Say This ICO Is One Of The Best Play-To-Earn Games

The Jeo Boden value plummeted greater than 22% over the previous 24 hours to commerce at $0.0337 as of seven:30 a.m. EST as buyers frantically offload their holdings within the political meme coin.

This drop within the BODEN value comes as Polymarket odds of President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race skyrocketed 176%. Sure shares on the betting platform are presently buying and selling at $0.63, which implies the market believes there’s a 63% probability that Biden will drop out.

The Jeo Boden Worth Testing A Essential Help

4-hour chart for BODEN/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Jeo Boden value is testing the important thing help stage at $0.03371. Ought to it fall beneath this important mark, the meme coin may very well be prone to plunging to as little as $0.00015 within the following 24 hours.

BODEN managing to remain above $0.03371 for the following 12 hours may invalidate the bearish thesis. On this various state of affairs, the crypto may have a number of technical obstacles to beat. Earlier than the Jeo Boden can begin to climb in direction of the following resistance stage at $0.06601, it might want to break above the 9 Exponential Transferring Common (EMA) line.

If it is ready to flip this technical indicator into help, BODEN will then should clear the longer 20 EMA. A break above this stage may then open a path for the meme coin to aim a problem on the $0.06601 barrier.

With sufficient help from consumers, the Jeo Boden value may be capable of flip the $0.06601 threshold into help. This might subsequently give it the inspiration wanted to doubtlessly rise to $0.09652 within the quick time period.

Technicals Warn Of A Continued Drop For The Jeo Boden Worth

Technical indicators on BODEN’s 4-hour chart warn that the Jeo Boden value may preserve falling within the upcoming hours. Firstly, the 9 EMA is bearishly positioned beneath the 20 EMA line, which alerts that the meme coin is in a short-term bearish cycle.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the 4-hour chart additionally exhibits that BODEN is in a unfavourable cycle. At present, the MACD line is beneath the MACD Sign line, with the previous nonetheless falling beneath the latter as properly. Merchants may see this as a sign that BODEN’s bearish momentum is intensifying.

Sellers are additionally dominating consumers on BODEN’s 4-hour chart, which is clear by the Relative Energy Index (RSI) worth that’s beneath 50. This means the presence of bearish energy. It additionally suggests it is going to be simpler for bears to drag the Jeo Boden value down within the subsequent 24 hours than it is going to be for consumers to push it up throughout the identical interval.

Lastly, a descending value channel has emerged on BODEN’s 4-hour chart. This comes after the Jeo Boden value printed a collection of decrease lows and decrease highs all through the previous couple of days.

