Jennifer Lopez’s Timeless Hamptons Looks: Overalls, Sweaters, More

Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons appears have Us swooning.

From trendy bike driving outfits to timeless ensembles whereas exploring the city, Lopez has no scarcity of fabulous summer season appears to point out off whereas vacationing within the Hamptons. When taking a stroll on July 13, Lopez surprised in a white tank high that includes frilled sleeves and a free match. She teamed the piece with straight blue denims, platform sandals and a straw purse that includes brown leather-based straps.

Lopez shielded herself from the rain with an lovely pink umbrella and accomplished her look with brown outsized sun shades.

In terms of her biking model, Lopez rocks every part from polo tops and flowy pants to crop tops. One in all her standout appears got here on July 16, when she rocked paint splattered overalls that includes ethereal pants and a white tank high. She accomplished her ensemble with hoop earrings and black flip-flops.

Maintain scrolling to see Lopez’s greatest Hamptons appears: