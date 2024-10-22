Jennifer Lopez Trades Her High Heels for Dior Ballet Flats

Jennifer Lopez is legendary for her outré fashion — from her figure-hugging robes to her perilously excessive heels, the taller the higher.

Her pointed court docket footwear and stacked platforms have been a signature a part of her on-stage and off-duty seems to be for many years. She trains, performs and even does her personal stunts in them, making her an unlikely star to embrace the ballet shoe pattern.

When Lopez, 55, stepped out in Beverly hills on Sunday, October 20, in a decidedly extra smart grounded shoe, it was a uncommon sighting for followers, who she stopped to greet and snap a couple of selfies. With out her regular pair of vertiginous stilettos, Lopez appeared very comfy — and very stylish.

She paired a black cashmere Dior sweater with a pussy-bow neckline and pearl buttons with Dior’s D-Pleasure satin flats, which featured grosgrain trim and ribbon ties that lace across the ankle. Cropped black pants with a tuxedo stripe hit on the proper place to place her fancy flats on show.

Lopez introduced all of it again to extra acquainted territory with a quilted Chanel purse adorned with gold double-C {hardware}, plus glamorously outsized black sun shades. By showcasing her capacity to stability class and on a regular basis luxurious, her Sunday look was completely on pointe.

A grasp of motion, Lopez has shared her secrets and techniques to dancing for hours in excessive heels. As she beforehand defined to Vogue again in 2017: “By carrying heels ceaselessly, you determine how you can distribute your weight and posture so that each one the stress isn’t solely on the arches of your toes, which is what normally causes ache.” Nonetheless, heels with a platform “make an enormous distinction.”

“I like super-high platforms, the entire scenario,” she instructed Ladies’s Put on Day by day in 2020. On the time, Lopez had simply launched a limited-edition shoe assortment she designed in collaboration with DSW. “There are loads of working women and girls on the market. Now we have sneakers, after which we have now the tremendous, tremendous excessive trend ones, with the tall heels and the platforms,” Lopez added.

“The shoe factor for me goes deep, it goes deeper than ‘I really like footwear.” So whereas flats are a current addition to her wardrobe, one thing tells us J.Lo isn’t going to hold up her platforms any time quickly.