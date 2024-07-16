Jennifer Lopez Takes Stepdaughter Violet Affleck to Chanel Store

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck have been noticed spending some high quality time collectively over the weekend.

Lopez, 51, and her 18-year-old stepdaughter have been seen within the Chanel retailer within the Hamptons on Saturday, July 13, a supply completely revealed to Us Weekly. The pair appeared to be having fun with themselves and have been arm-in-arm as they shopped and laughed. Whereas Lopez and Violet didn’t buy something, they browsed for about 20 minutes earlier than leaving the shop collectively.

Lopez shared a video by way of her Instagram Story on Saturday from the passenger seat of a automotive with Violet and her good friend Cassidey Fralin searching the window within the backseat. The video was set to the track “GIRLS” by The Child LAROI. Lopez could possibly be seen sporting her marriage ceremony ring, which is notable after months of hypothesis concerning the standing of her marriage to Affleck, 51.

​Together with Violet, Affleck shares youngsters Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whereas Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez’s put up got here shortly after a supply completely revealed to Us that she and Affleck have been “in a rush” to promote their shared Beverly Hills mansion. In line with the insider, the couple “by no means felt settled” within the 38,000-square-foot mansion, which boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bogs.

“They thought they may promote it off-market however made a game-time resolution so as to put extra eyes on the property,” the supply instructed Us on Saturday. “Ben particularly needs to be achieved with the home. He was by no means blissful there.”

The supply added that Lopez and Affleck, who’re nonetheless dwelling individually, “not often have all the youngsters there directly, so it felt large for the 2 of them.” They instructed Us, “Nothing has been determined but so far as the divorce, however promoting the home is step one.”

The couple publicly listed the property on Thursday, July 11, with a whopping price ticket of $68 million, which is $8 million greater than what they paid for it in 2023.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022. Nonetheless, stories of their separation surfaced in Might when a 3rd supply completely instructed Us the couple have been “having points” of their marriage as Lopez ready for her This Is Me…Stay Tour. (The tour, which might have been her first in years, was later canceled.)

Whereas an extra insider acknowledged that Affleck had moved out of their residence “a number of weeks” in the past, one other insider confided in Us that there was a “sliver of hope” to save lots of the wedding.

“Jennifer steered they simply take time to determine it out,” stated the insider in July, who reiterated the couple was “dwelling separate lives,” however “nonetheless haven’t decided” about their marriage.

“They’re going by means of a lot individually and as a pair,” the supply instructed Us. “They might take a while to see if this difficult second can resolve itself and so they come again to one another [as] higher folks.”