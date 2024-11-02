Jennifer Lopez Stumps For Kamala Harris in Las Vegas: Watch

Jennifer Lopez launched Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night time (Oct. 31), imploring the viewers to take a tough have a look at the stark variations between the sitting Vice President and twice impeached former President Donald Trump.

“At Madison Sq. Backyard, he reminded us who he actually is and the way he actually feels,” Lopez stated of Trump in reference to his rally at MSG on Sunday through which a comic informed a succession of racist and sexist jokes, together with one through which he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of rubbish.”

“It wasn’t simply Puerto Ricans who had been offended that day, OK? It was each Latino on this nation, it was humanity and anybody of first rate character,” stated Lopez, who endorsed Harris this week. The offensive remark from the comic who additionally made an off-color joke concerning the O.J. Simpson murders tied to Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, arrange greater than a dozen different opening audio system who warmed up the group for Trump with equally offensive feedback. One referred to Democrats as “degenerates… low-lives [and] Jew-haters,” whereas fired Fox Information host Tucker Carlson purposely misstated Harris’ heritage by calling her the “first Samoan Malaysian low IQ, former California prosecutor to ever be elected President.”

The Puerto Rico slur, specifically, drove endorsements for Harris from Lopez, in addition to P.R. natives Unhealthy Bunny, Ricky Martin and Luis Fonsi. Nicky Jam, who was born in Massachusetts to a P.R.-native father, withdrew his earlier endorsement of Trump to throw in with the Harris/Walz marketing campaign amid the wave of anger over the slur concerning the U.S. territory whose 3.2 million residents are U.S. residents, however who can not vote in elections. Lopez burdened that she was not on stage supporting Harris on the occasion within the essential swing state “to trash anybody or convey them down.”

However with simply days earlier than Tuesday’s (Nov. 5) election, the singer defined, “I do know what that may really feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, and even when dealing with the largest adversary I believe America has internally ever had,” in reference to convicted felon Trump, who has vowed to make use of the engines of presidential energy to take vengeance on his political enemies if re-elected. “However over Kamala Harris’ complete profession, she has confirmed to us who she is. She has proven up for us day by day, for the folks. And it’s time for us to indicate up for her.”

Lopez famous that her dad and mom had been born in Puerto Rico and moved to New York earlier than she was born, saying, “We’re People. I’m a mom. I’m a sister. I’m an actor and an entertainer and I like Hollywood endings. I like when the great man, or on this case the great lady, wins. And with an understanding of our previous and a religion in our future, I will likely be casting my poll for Kamala Harris for president of the USA proudly.”

She additionally added, “You possibly can’t even spell American with out ‘Rican.”

Pollsters proceed to name the competition between Harris and former actuality TV host Trump a toss-up, which could additionally clarify why Harris invited Lopez and Mexican rock band Maná — who carried out at Thursday’s rally — to affix her in a state the place Latinos signify round 30% of the inhabitants; throughout the nation an estimated 36.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote this yr. Earlier within the day, Los Tigres del Norte carried out at a Harris rally in Phoenix.

Whereas Lopez and Harris had been encouraging folks to vote, Trump staged a stunt in Inexperienced Bay, WI through which he dressed up like a rubbish collector in an orange vest and drove in circles on an airport tarmac in a Trump-branded rubbish truck. His marketing campaign stated it was in an effort to name consideration to a video of President Biden saying “the one rubbish I see floating out there’s his supporter,” which the White Home later clarified was a reference to the opposite audio system at Trump’s rally.

“His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s completely opposite to all the things we’ve completed, all the things we’ve been,” Biden added.

Try video and pictures of Lopez on the Harris marketing campaign beneath.