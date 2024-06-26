Jennifer Lopez ‘Can’t Wait’ to Adapt Emily Henry’s ‘Happy Place’ Novel

Jennifer Lopez is concentrated on increasing her repertoire on the small display.

Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, June 25, that Lopez’s manufacturing firm, Nuyorican Productions, will develop a display adaptation of Emily Henry’s critically acclaimed younger grownup novel Pleased Place.

After the information made headlines, the Atlas star took to social media to share her enthusiasm in regards to the upcoming challenge, posting a screenshot by way of her Instagram Tales that was initially snapped by movie producer and Nuyorican colleague, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, capturing Deadline’s announcement of the information.

Lopez adorned her put up with a “Can’t Wait!” sticker and retained Goldsmith-Thomas’ unique caption, which learn, “WE CANNOT WAIT TO WORK WITH @emilyhenrywrites on her good wonderful novel #happyplace!!!! @jlo #NuyoricanProductions.”

The novel, which was printed in 2023, follows Harriest and Wyn, a pair who’ve been collectively since faculty however “broke up six months in the past” and nonetheless haven’t informed their greatest pals. The pair proceed to lie in regards to the cut up as they notice they is probably not achieved with one another, in any case.

Nuyorican Productions was based by Lopez and her former supervisor, Benny Medina, in 2001, and whereas Medina parted methods with Lopez quickly after the corporate’s launch, Lopez retains the function of Principal. Goldsmith-Thomas now serves as President.

The 2006 movie El Cantante, starring Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony, was the corporate’s first manufacturing.

Lopez has leaned into work as her private life continues to draw consideration.

Plans for her upcoming film, Unstoppable, which will likely be developed partially by her husband, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon’s manufacturing firm, Artists Fairness, proceed as Lopez prepares to star within the movie.

It comes after a jam-packed promotional tour of Lopez’s current Netflix film, Atlas.

Atlas attracted world success, a lot to the delight of Lopez who thanked her followers by way of her “On The JLo” publication on June 5.

“I discovered some nice information and it’s all due to YOU!!” she wrote. “ATLAS is #1 worldwide once more this week!!! Thanks all a lot!!! It could appear to be there’s a variety of negativity out on this planet proper now … however don’t let the voices of some drown out that there’s soooo a lot love on the market.”

Lopez has arguably been spending an excessive amount of time working and canceled her This Is Me … Dwell tour on Could 31 to spend extra time along with her household.

Nevertheless, she was nonetheless ready to participate within the glitz and glamor of Paris Trend Week earlier this week and was noticed on the Christian Dior high fashion present on Monday, June 24.