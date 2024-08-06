Jennifer Garner Approved Ben Affleck Joke in Deadpool Cameo

Jennifer Garner had no qualms about delivering a cheeky one-liner about ex-husband Ben Affleck in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Whereas talking with Josh Horowitz on the “Blissful Unhappy Confused” podcast on Monday, August 5, director Shawn Levy shared all of the behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques concerning the critically acclaimed Marvel movie, together with how Garner’s cameo and some easy phrases delivered one of the memorable traces within the movie.

“[Ben] was by no means on set and but he gave us the character, and the real-life backstory definitely gave us one of many greatest laughs that we might ever get so far as the writing and point out of Daredevil, provided that it’s Jen Garner enjoying Elektra,” Levy, 56, stated.

Garner, 52, reprised her function as Elektra within the new Deadpool movie, which hit theaters on July 26. She and Affleck, 51, starred in 2003’s Daredevil collectively, by which Affleck portrayed the titular character.

In a single scene, Deadpool – performed by Ryan Reynolds – supplied his condolences to former Marvel film characters who hadn’t survived the wasteland world. When Daredevil was talked about, Garner’s Elektra shortly responds, “It’s positive,” to him being gone.

After Levy was requested in the event that they ran the road by Affleck forward of time, the director revealed they went to Garner for approval.

“No, we vetted it with Jen,” Levy defined. “I later spoke with Ben as a result of, as you understand, the tip credit have this tribute reel to the legacy of Marvel motion pictures and in order that gave us the event to talk to everybody, as a result of we would have liked and wished everybody’s permission. That joke, so far as I do know, wasn’t vetted by Ben.”

After Garner and Affleck starred in Daredevil collectively and fell in love on set, the pair tied the knot in 2005 earlier than calling it quits in 2018. Collectively they share three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The exes have remained amicable since their break up, and Garner has been relationship boyfriend John Miller since 2018. Affleck, in the meantime, famously reconnected with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.

Affleck and Lopez, 55, started relationship in 2002 after assembly on the set of their ill-fated romantic comedy, Gigli. The couple bought engaged that very same yr however known as off their wedding ceremony days earlier than the September 2003 occasion, later confirming in January 2004 that they had break up.

The duo bought again collectively practically 20 years after they first dated, and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. Regardless of rekindling their romance, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the Gone Lady star have been plagued with rumors about their marriage in current months.

Amid their relationship woes, a supply solely instructed Us Weekly that Garner has “been actually pleasant” with Lopez as they navigate this rocky chapter of their union.

“She’s been useful to J.Lo, and so they’ve been relating to one another. Jennifer has been a stunning individual for J.Lo to speak to,” the supply instructed Us about Garner turning into an “sudden ally” to Lopez.

In the meantime, Garner has additionally “been supportive” of Affleck throughout his tough time, the insider instructed Us, including that Affleck is “prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.