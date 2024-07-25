Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance over ‘childless cat ladies’ comment from resurfaced interview

Actor Jennifer Aniston, who has been open about her fertility struggles, slammed Sen. JD Vance over a resurfaced 2021 interview during which he stated the USA was being run by “a bunch of childless cat women.”

“I actually can’t imagine that is coming from a possible VP of America,” Aniston wrote Wednesday in an Instagram story, together with a clip of Vance’s feedback.

The interview gained recent traction this week after it was posted on X, days after former President Donald Trump introduced that the Republican senator from Ohio could be his vice presidential operating mate.

Throughout a 2021 look on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox Information present, Vance stated that the nation was being led “by a bunch of childless cat women who’re depressing at their very own lives and the alternatives that they’ve made.”

“So that they need to make the remainder of the nation depressing too,” Vance continued. “And it’s only a primary reality. In the event you take a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], your entire way forward for the Democrats is managed by individuals with out youngsters. And the way does it make any sense that we’ve turned our nation over to individuals who don’t actually have a direct stake in it?”

Harris, who has two stepchildren, is now operating for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, has adopted twins.

Vance went on to say within the clip that he believes individuals “who go residence at night time and see the face of a smiling child, no matter their career, I feel they’re happier, I feel they’re more healthy, and so they’re going to be higher ready to truly lead this nation.”

Aniston additionally known as out Vance over his far-right stance on reproductive rights.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal at some point,” Aniston wrote. “I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second choice. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

The actor advised Attract in 2022 that she tried to get pregnant for a few years however “it was a difficult highway” for her.

“I used to be going by way of IVF, ingesting Chinese language teas, you identify it,” she stated. “I used to be throwing all the things at it. I’d’ve given something if somebody had stated to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do your self a favor.’ You simply don’t assume it. So right here I’m at present. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston, 55, stated the fixed media scrutiny and false claims that she didn’t need youngsters as a result of she was “egocentric” had been hurtful.

Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, on Thursday additionally pushed again at Vance’s feedback from the 2021 interview.

“How are you going to be ‘childless’ when you’ve gotten cutie pie children like Cole and I,” Emhoff wrote in a submit on Instagram this morning, referring to her brother and Harris’ different stepchild, Cole Emhoff.

Emhoff additionally praised a press release by her organic mom, second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, who defended Harris towards “baseless assaults” and praised her for being a “loving, nurturing, fiercely protecting” stepmother to her youngsters for greater than 10 years.

Whereas Aniston didn’t formally again Harris, the Instagram submit comes as many in Hollywood have begun publicly broadcasting their enthusiasm for the vice chairman’s marketing campaign.

Josh Gad, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Barbra Streisand and Kerry Washington had been among the many flood of actors to voice their assist. A handful of artists, together with Lil Nas X and John Legend, additionally shared posts on social media backing Harris.

And Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who was among the many first Democratic donors to publicly urge Biden to step apart, donated $7 million to an excellent PAC supporting Harris’ run, The Data reported.