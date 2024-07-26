Jennifer Aniston responds to JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” remark

Actress Jennifer Aniston hit again at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance for previous feedback he made about lawmakers he described as “childless cat girls.” “The Morning Present” and “Buddies” star responded to a submit about Vance on her Instagram Tales.

“I actually cannot consider that is coming from a possible VP of the USA,” Aniston wrote Wednesday. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal someday. I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second possibility. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston at “The Morning Present” Official Emmy FYC Occasion at Paramount Studios on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Selection by way of Getty Pictures



The submit Aniston was replying to featured a tweet with a part of a 2021 Fox Information interview from “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Within the clip, the then-Ohio Senate candidate took goal at some Democrats who have not given delivery and mentioned we “turned our nation over to individuals who do not actually have a direct stake in it.”

“We’re successfully run on this nation by way of the Democrats, by way of our company oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat girls who’re depressing at their very own lives and decisions that they’ve made,” Vance informed Carlson. “They usually need to make the remainder of the nation depressing, too … You take a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. Your complete way forward for the Democrats is managed by individuals with out youngsters.”

Vance, who’s Ohio’s junior senator, was chosen final week to be former President Trump’s operating mate within the 2024 presidential election. Vance’s positions on abortion and IVF have been introduced up by Democrats after the announcement.

Vance mentioned in 2022 that he’d again a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, but in addition indicated that he helps Trump on leaving the query to the states.

He was among the many Senate Republicans who voted in June to dam laws that might defend entry to IVF.

In response to a request for a remark, a spokesperson for Vance’s marketing campaign referred CBS Information to different 2021 feedback from Vance, by which he clarified that the “goal of his remarks” made on Fox Information usually are not people who find themselves not ready or cannot have youngsters for a wide range of causes, together with medical.

In an announcement to CBS Information later Thursday, Taylor Van Kirk, a spokesperson for Vance, condemned “leftwing media” for having “spun up a false narrative about his place on the problems.”

“The Democrats are in full disarray with probably the most unpopular Vice President in historical past as their social gathering’s nominee,” Van Kirk mentioned. “The one childlessness we needs to be speaking about are the childless mother and father who misplaced their children to the murderous thugs and lethal fentanyl coming throughout Kamala’s southern border.”

Aniston opened up about her fertility struggles and IVF journey in 2022. She informed Attract journal that she was attempting to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s and revealed that she tried IVF. “It was a difficult street for me, the baby-making street,” she mentioned. Nonetheless, she has no regrets about the way it all turned out.

“I truly really feel somewhat aid now as a result of there isn’t any extra, ‘Can I? Perhaps. Perhaps. Perhaps.’ I haven’t got to consider that anymore,” she mentioned.

Extra reporting by Taurean Small.

Extra from CBS Information