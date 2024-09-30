Jennifer Aniston Clarifies Color of Rachel’s Famous Friends Dress

Jennifer Aniston set the document straight on one in every of her most well-known outfits on Mates.

Aniston, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, to settle a debate on the colour of Rachel Inexperienced’s outfit from season 3 episode 2 of Mates, “The One The place No One’s Prepared.”

“For the document, the costume was mint inexperienced,” Aniston wrote over a photograph of herself within the costume, reposted from the official Max account, which confirmed the collection in HD vs. 4K, a more recent, larger decision. Within the HD shot, Aniston’s costume, which featured skinny straps, a sq. neckline and a thigh-high slit, seemed to be a pastel inexperienced shade. Within the 4K picture, the design appeared pale blue.

The colour distinction rapidly made followers query if the costume was blue all alongside. “Okay what’s the actual coloration of that costume?🤔” one wrote, as one other added, “Wait, the costume wasn’t inexperienced, was my life a lie.” Extra questioned, “How does 4K change clothes coloration although lol,” and “Is the costume blue or inexperienced?” (4K is thought to boost shades due to the 1 billion colours used, in comparison with 16 million utilized in HD.)

Mates, which additionally stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, just lately celebrated their thirtieth anniversary earlier this month. To have a good time, Max launched the present in 4K decision.

This isn’t the primary time Aniston has gone viral with a glance. Earlier this month, she slayed on the 2024 Emmys in a beaded Oscar de la Renta robe that includes a strapless neckline, a fitted silhouette and a sheer skirt.

Aniston teamed the look with a diamond bracelet and ring and a nude manicure. For glam, she donned lengthy lashes and pink lips, in addition to a straight blow out.

That night, Aniston was nominated for Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence for her position as Alex Levy within the Morning Present, however she finally misplaced to Shōgun’s Anna Sawai.