Jennie Garth Says Shannen Doherty’s Death Made Her Think of Luke Perry

Jennie Garth’s grief over Shannen Doherty’s dying was compounded by the truth that she’s already misplaced one other beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 costar far too quickly.

“[Luke Perry] was the primary particular person I considered after I heard the information [of Shannen’s passing],” Garth, 52, stated through the Thursday, July 18, episode of her “I Select Me” podcast. “I assumed how glad he was going to be to be together with her once more.”

Doherty died at age 53 following a prolonged battle with most cancers on Saturday, July 13, whereas Perry died at age 52 in March 2019 after struggling two strokes. Garth stated that Doherty’s dying “positively” introduced again recollections of dropping Perry.

“I selected to by no means communicate publicly very a lot in any respect about Luke’s passing. [I] didn’t put up a submit or something,” she stated. “I didn’t know learn how to deal with that, and I didn’t really feel compelled to let my emotions on the market.”

Whereas Garth privately grieved after Perry’s dying, she shared an Instagram tribute to Doherty on Sunday, July 14.

“I’m nonetheless processing my great grief over the lack of my longtime pal Shannen, the girl I’ve typically described as one of many strongest individuals I’ve ever identified. Our connection was actual and trustworthy,” she wrote. “We had been so typically pitted towards one another however none of that mirrored the reality of our actual relationship which was one constructed on mutual respect and admiration.”

Garth and Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 characters, Kelly and Brenda, had their ups and downs on the present, which typically spilled over into actual life. Nonetheless, Garth stated throughout Thursday’s episode that she hopes the fandom can acknowledge the love that she and Doherty had for each other.

“There’s been this loopy division in among the followers that they had been both Group Kelly or they had been Group Brenda, and I don’t assume that both Shannen or I ever wished that,” she stated. “[Her death] is a time after we can come collectively and course of this all with one another. That’s my hope.”

The actress added that though she and Doherty’s relationship was“convoluted at occasions by outdoors forces that simply type of crept in for us each,” they “nonetheless liked one another.”

One supply of rigidity between Kelly and Brenda on the ‘90s teen drama was their love triangle with Dylan, performed by Perry. Offscreen, the trio had been simply good mates. Perry’s 24-year-old daughter, Sophie, took to social media on Sunday to share a throwback photograph of Perry and Doherty goofing round. She captioned the Instagram story with a white coronary heart emoji.

Garth stated on Thursday that it’s tough to think about that two OG members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 household at the moment are gone at such younger ages.

“You realize when you will have a bunch shot? In case you can think about, that picture of that particular person within the group chat fading away … I can’t actually wrap my head round it,” she stated whereas getting emotional. “It’s actually, actually laborious to signal solid photographs and see Luke not there, and now to need to signal these photographs with out Shannen there may be simply, like, inconceivable. … There are occasions after I nonetheless refuse to consider that Luke is gone. … He’s with me lots.”

As for Doherty, Garth famous that she is going to bear in mind her “willingness to voice her opinions on issues [and] arise for individuals” who couldn’t accomplish that themselves.

“She was actually form and beneficiant and powerful,” Garth added. “Typically her energy acquired in her means and didn’t look the way in which different individuals wished it to look, however she didn’t care.”