Jennie Garth Remembers Shannen Doherty After Actress’ Death

Jennie Garth was one in every of Shannen Doherty‘s many former co-stars who paid tribute to the actress Sunday after information broke of her demise.

Garth posted a photograph of the 2 of them collectively years in the past. It seems prefer it was probably taken when each have been starring collectively on Beverly Hills, 90210, within the Nineteen Nineties, or round that point.

Together with the picture, Garth wrote: “I’m nonetheless processing my super grief over the lack of my very long time good friend Shannen, the lady I’ve typically described as one of many strongest individuals I’ve ever recognized. Our connection was actual and sincere.”

Garth additionally alluded to reviews of on-set rigidity between her and Doherty, which she additionally has overtly mentioned previously, admitting in 2019 on on Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen that they bought into an intense combat as soon as the place they “took it outdoors” over one thing “so silly.” But it surely by no means changed into a bodily combat, and the 2 reconciled and remained associates.

“We have been so typically pitted towards one another, however none of that mirrored the reality of our actual relationship, which was one constructed on mutual respect and admiration,” Garth wrote. “She was brave, passionate, decided and really loving and beneficiant. I’ll miss her and can at all times honor her deeply in my coronary heart and in my recollections. My coronary heart breaks for her household and Bowie and all of the individuals who cherished her. 💔”

That final sentence was a reference to Doherty’s canine, Bowie, who was amongst these with the actress when she died.

Doherty died Saturday at age 53 after an extended battle with most cancers.

Different former co-stars paying tribute to Doherty included Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Carol Potter and Brian Austin Inexperienced (all of Beverly Hills, 90210) and Alyssa Milano (Charmed).