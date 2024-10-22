Jenna Fischer supported by Christina Applegate after cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer revealed that Christina Applegate was one of many first individuals she referred to as after being identified with an aggressive type of most cancers.

In an interview on the TODAY present that aired Monday, the previous “The Workplace” star detailed her expertise battling Stage 1 triple-positive breast most cancers. Fischer, 50, revealed her analysis in an Oct. 8 put up the place she stated her most cancers was detected early by means of diagnostic imaging and that she is now cancer-free.

Applegate was among the many first individuals she referred to as after receiving her analysis, Fischer instructed TODAY host Hoda Kotb. The Emmy-winning “Useless to Me” star linked Fischer with different survivors to supply a supportive house by means of their journeys.

