Jenna Dewan’s Current Obsessions Include K-Dramas and Billie Eilish

As a busy actress and mother of three — together with a 4-month-old — Jenna Dewan admits that it may be laborious to have hobbies and pursuits exterior of her children. But, that doesn’t cease her from obsessing over her favourite motion pictures, books and different media.

“It tends to be when you may have children, a variety of occasions, their obsessions change into your obsessions since you’re watching it altogether,” Dewan, 43, shared completely in her “What I’m Obsessed With” characteristic within the newest difficulty of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “You don’t have the time to love one thing by yourself.”

Dewan welcomed her second baby, daughter Rhiannon, with companion Steve Kazee in June. She additionally shares son Callum, 4, with Kazee, and daughter Everly, 11, together with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum — each of whom have been so excited to welcome a brand new little sister to the household.

“[Callum] is so candy together with her and he calls her child,” she shared with Us. “He actually provides her a lot of hugs and kisses … To date he’s loving it. I believe possibly when she’s a bit older and may really begin taking his toys, we’ll see, however proper now we’re in place.”

Like many new mothers, Dewan has been coping with adjustments to her physique, significantly her pores and skin, post-pregnancy, which is why she teamed up with dermatologist-recommended skincare model Neostrata.

“[Their products] work very well. I discovered them initially with my melasma points,” she stated, noting that merchandise just like the Triple Firming Cream helped together with her pores and skin situation, which causes darkened patches or spots on the physique. “Throughout postpartum, I used to be noticing issues have been shifting just a little bit, and I used to be needing a bit extra tightening and sculpting that I won’t have observed previous to having Rhiannon.”

Hold scrolling for extra of Dewan’s newest obsessions, together with the film and TV present she and daughter Everly can’t get sufficient of:

Film

Evie and I simply watched a film referred to as Ophelia. It’s an older film from a few years in the past, [which we watched] as a result of there’s a director that I would work with that did Ophelia [Claire McCarthy], and we beloved it. It was trigger for lots of conversations about Hamlet. In order that’s our enjoyable obsession of the second!

TV

We’re very into Korean Ok-Dramas in the intervening time, so we binged a TV present referred to as My Demon, which was a full expertise. It was my first Ok-Drama. We have been each crying. It’s so traumatic and good. There’s a variety of, ‘Mother, will you lookup and see if there are any My Demon T-shirts?’ That’s the newest.

E book

I not too long ago began A Little Life as a result of I noticed so many individuals speaking about the way it was gut-wrenching. So I attempt to learn earlier than mattress. I’m a couple of chapters in, and it does really feel prefer it’s going to take me on fairly a journey and be very emotional.

Music

I used to be obsessive about the brand new Billie Eilish album [Hit Me Hard and Soft] proper when Rhiannon was born, across the time it got here out. Each single day I used to be taking part in it as a result of I felt like, begin to end, it was an ideal album. I simply beloved it as a pop album. In order that was getting performed on rotation continuous. I’m additionally actually into Sabrina Carpenter’s new album [Short n’ Sweet]. I believe she’s lovely and so cute and her music is basically good. “Espresso” is an enormous hit over right here, and her complete album’s actually good.

Podcast

I simply did a podcast with Jonathan Mark, who is that this mind-blowing medium. We want to produce a TV present collectively. So, I met him, and he requested me to do his podcast [“Connect”], and he did just a little studying for me on the finish. It was actually unimaginable. It was mind-blowing. He’s this unimaginable man: He’s younger, he was a lacrosse participant, he’s a full sports-y man’s man, and he’s at all times simply had this potential, and I discover that basically attention-grabbing. His podcast is basically good, so verify that one out!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi