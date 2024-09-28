Jenna Dewan Marks Channing Tatum Divorce With Nicole Kidman Meme

Jenna Dewan is marking the tip of her divorce from Channing Tatum with an iconic meme.

After information broke that the previous couple settled their divorce greater than six years after separating, Dewan, 43, seemingly reacted to the milestone by sharing a throwback photograph of Nicole Kidman taken on the finish of her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Within the 2001 photograph, which has since turn out to be a preferred meme, Kidman was captured leaving her legal professional’s workplace after signing divorce papers. The Huge Little Lies actress, now 57, held her arms out and closed her eyes as she soaked up the solar — and her new relationship standing.

After Dewan shared the submit by way of her Instagram Story, the actress additionally posted quite a lot of images that showcase what her actuality appears to be like like immediately.

Associated: A Full Timeline of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Messy Divorce

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan navigated their divorce settlement for six years earlier than settling in September 2024. Tatum and Dewan met on the set of 2006’s Step Up, the place they performed love pursuits. The pair quickly discovered love offscreen, in the end getting married in 2009. The actors went on to welcome daughter Everly in Could 2013, […]

“Thanks universe 🙏🏻,” she wrote by way of Instagram on Thursday, September 26, with images of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and their two kids, Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 3 months. Dewan additionally shares daughter Everly, 11, with Tatum, 44.

Dewan and Tatum introduced their separation in April 2018. On the time, the pair placed on a united entrance once they launched a joint assertion on-line.

“We’ve got lovingly chosen to separate as a pair,” the pair wrote on the time. “We fell deeply in love so a few years in the past and have had a magical journey collectively. Completely nothing has modified about how a lot we love each other, however love is a stupendous journey that’s taking us on completely different paths for now. There are not any secrets and techniques nor salacious occasions on the root of our resolution — simply two finest pals realizing it’s time to take some area and assist one another reside essentially the most joyous, fulfilled lives as potential.”

Dewan formally filed for divorce from Tatum in October 2018, and the pair had been declared legally single in November 2019.

Though Tatum moved on with Zoë Kravitz whereas Dewan bought engaged to Kazee, 48, in 2020, each events struggled to settle their ongoing divorce after disagreeing about funds pertaining to the Magic Mike franchise.

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Ups and Downs By way of the Years

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan went from Hollywood it couple to coparents to preventing in court docket. The previous spouses started courting in 2006 after assembly on the set of their film, Step Up. They tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in Could 2013. 5 years later, they introduced their break up […]

By way of all of it, Dewan assured followers that her daughter with Tatum “at all times comes first.”

“How you are feeling about your children, the way you deal with your children. Youngsters at all times come first above all the pieces else,” she advised Individuals in June. “Like all the pieces else in life, you be taught as you go. You shift and evolve and also you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you. That features getting the brand new regular of a blended household.”

After submitting a proposed judgment outlining the phrases of their divorce settlement, Tatum and Dewan have a remaining necessary settlement convention scheduled for October 3.