Jenn Tran Talks DWTS Partner Sasha Farber, Reveals What He Hates

Jenn Tran in contrast her Dancing With the Stars accomplice Sasha Farber to “slightly teddy bear” — and Us is obsessed.

“He makes issues difficult for me as a result of he is aware of I can deal with it,” Tran, 26, mentioned when she spoke solely to Us on the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the 12 months Get together on the Dream Lodge on Thursday, October 10. “However I might by no means describe Sasha as robust.”

Tran mentioned that Farber, 40, is continually there for her throughout DWTS rehearsals — and past.

“[He] at all times desires to make it possible for I’m OK. I wouldn’t actually describe him as robust,” she continued. “He actually simply pushes me to be my finest. However he additionally may be very, very caring. He’s such a compassionate man.”

Whereas Tran and Farber appear to be the right pair on and off the dancefloor, they do appear to butt heads over one factor: her punctuality.

“Sasha hates once I’m late,” Tran informed Us. “I’m type of a well timed individual, relying on the time, on the day, however he’s so punctual. Typically he’ll decide me up for rehearsals simply because driving is rather a lot, and I hate it. He’ll like, come 5 minutes early and he’ll count on me to be there.”

Tran joined Dancing With the Stars season 33 mere hours after her stay The Bachelorette season finale got here to an finish. She informed Us that each actuality reveals are “demanding,” however in several methods.

“Lots much less crying [on DWTS], I’d say for positive,” Tran quipped. “I’m actually stunning myself and I’m being susceptible in several methods. On The Bachelorette, you’re so susceptible together with your feelings, and once you’re dancing, you’re being susceptible when it comes to the way in which you progress your physique.”

The truth star has actually honed in on her “confidence” for Dancing With the Stars.

“It’s, like, believing in your self and it’s been taking a toll, however I’m studying a lot and I really feel myself getting stronger day by day,” Tran defined. “It’s working totally different muscular tissues for me mentally, too.”

Bodily? Tran feels “like an previous grandma,” she joked to Us.

“My hips are misplaced. I’ve to go to the bodily therapist day by day to get them, like, popped out. Then, my neck has been killing me since you’re at all times continually on this body on a regular basis and dealing muscular tissues that you just don’t often use day by day. My physique is worn down.”

All of that apart, Tran is gearing as much as carry out a foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift through the Tuesday, October 15 episode of DWTS.

“I’m the largest Swiftie ever,” Tran gushed. “I’m simply so blissful. I’m residing goals out dancing on Dancing With the Stars, however to bounce to a Taylor Swift music is a very totally different dream.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams