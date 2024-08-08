Jenn Dobbins Named SVP Rights & Royalties At BMG

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – BMG introduced the promotion of Jenn Dobbins to the position of Senior Vice President, Rights & Royalties.

Dobbins, who relies in BMG’s US Copyright & Royalties hub in Nashville, will tackle duty for the label group’s Copyright and Recorded Music Administration.

In her new position at BMG, Dobbins will report on to Eric Scott, EVP, Rights Administration and Royalty Providers.

Dobbins, who’s initially from Canada, has spent majority of the final 20 years working in royalty departments in Toronto and Nashville and commenced her profession in copyright & licensing earlier than shifting into royalties at Sony Music Leisure.

In 2015, she joined Massive Machine Label Group the place she was promoted to Director of Royalty Accounting and Revenue Evaluation earlier than stepping away from the corporate in 2021.

Earlier than she joined BMG, Dobbins led asset operations for on-line music royalties buying and selling platform JKBX (Jukebox) and was Director of Royalties at Exactuals.

“Jenn’s intensive experience, deep data, and confirmed expertise in managing advanced rights and royalties is not going to solely streamline our operations but additionally set a brand new normal of excellence in how we assist and empower artists and stakeholders in an ever-evolving panorama,” said BMG’s Eric Scott.