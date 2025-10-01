Jen Affleck ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Photo Diary Week 3 (Exclusive)

Jen Affleck is feeling good heading into TikTok week of Dancing with the Stars!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 26, is back for week three, giving PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at her DWTS journey.

This week, Jen’s big focus was on family time. The mom of three has done her best to keep her three little ones — infant daughter Penelope, son Luca and oldest Nora — a part of her daily routine.

Finding ways to fit mom moments into the hustle and bustle of the show’s intense rehearsal and live filming schedule isn’t always easy, but Jen has made it a priority, letting both motherhood and dance nourish her through this week’s action.

Motherhood is as big a part of Jen’s story as her connection to dance, with TikTok giving her the opportunity to showcase both. Ahead of TikTok week, she shared footage of her crying in a confessional from the previous season of Secret Lives. The overlay on the video reads, “When I tell the girls ‘I promise your spark will come back’ and they look at me like I don’t know ball.”

In the caption, she added, “Finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel 🤍 @dancingwiththestars.”

Showing support, husband Zac Affleck wrote, “I love that the world gets to see this side of you and see you shine 🥺💛.”

