Jen Affleck ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Photo Diary Week 3 (Exclusive)

Jen Affleck is feeling good heading into TikTok week of Dancing with the Stars!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 26, is back for week three, giving PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at her DWTS journey.
This week, Jen’s big focus was on family time. The mom of three has done her best to keep her three little ones — infant daughter Penelope, son Luca and oldest Nora — a part of her daily routine.
Finding ways to fit mom moments into the hustle and bustle of the show’s intense rehearsal and live filming schedule isn’t always easy, but Jen has made it a priority, letting both motherhood and dance nourish her through this week’s action.
Motherhood is as big a part of Jen’s story as her connection to dance, with TikTok giving her the opportunity to showcase both. Ahead of TikTok week, she shared footage of her crying in a confessional from the previous season of Secret Lives. The overlay on the video reads, “When I tell the girls ‘I promise your spark will come back’ and they look at me like I don’t know ball.”
In the caption, she added, “Finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel 🤍 @dancingwiththestars.”
Showing support, husband Zac Affleck wrote, “I love that the world gets to see this side of you and see you shine 🥺💛.”
‘May I Have This Dance?’
It seems like mom isn’t the only dancer that Nora, 3½, has grown impressed with.
“I don’t know who is more excited about me partnering with Jan. Me? Or Nora? She adores him!” the proud mom raves.
We Could Get Used to This
Nora enjoys hopping around Jen’s trailer, and life on set is getting a little more average for all three little ones.
“I love getting to share the behind-the-scenes moments with my kids. My kids love my trailer on set,” Jen says.
“It’s full of snacks and is a great haven for them when I’m busy with the live show.”
Getting By With A Little Help From Friends
Having friends stop by to share in the fun makes each moment that much sweeter! Jen gets to share the thrill of her DWTS days with some close friends this week.
“This photo captures my preshow ritual. Celebrating, enjoying and being grateful for this experience. With lots of funny faces!” she captioned a mirror selfie of her and Zac, joined by Jen’s friends — Michelle, Jessie and Amanda.
Come On In!
Jen is also sharing more of her mom life with the audience this week, showing that the cameras have come to visit her at home.
“DWTS production doesn’t just happen at the rehearsal studio or on the stage. Sometimes, we even let them in our home to film what life is really like for a family of five with three kids under 3!” she laughs.
Penny’s Living The Life Of A Showgirl
Every moment that has Jen on the move also has her sidekick, 3-month-old daughter Penelope, hustling right along. Between long hours with Jan and time under the big lights with mom, there are some Swiftie vibes for the youngest Affleck.
“Penny’s first visit to the production offices of DWTS. So fun!” Jen shares, striking a pose for the shot.
A Soft Place To Land After A Hard Day
Jen’s kids are always ready to welcome Mom with open arms and soft blankets after a hard day of work.
“The cuddles make up for the sore feet and the sore muscles,” she shares.
“I love building all sorts of wonderful memories with them while I’m on DWTS.”
This Week’s Shirt
Last, but not least, Jen is leaving us with a glimpse of the shirts her supporters will wear this week as they cheer on her and her pro partner, Jan Ravnik.
“Bad Mama Jamma,” it reads, with a necessary “#MomTok.”
Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and simulcasts on Disney+. The show streams the next day on Hulu.