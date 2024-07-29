Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Wants to Change a Lot After Aneurysm Scare

Bunnie XO, the spouse of nation star Jelly Roll, is grateful for her well being after practically being identified with an aneurysm.

“I let you know what, this well being scare put a lot in perspective for me. It actually made me need to change a variety of issues in my life,” Bunnie, 44, wrote through Fb on Sunday, July 28. “Be extra appreciative of my household & buddies. It additionally made me reevaluate my relationship w/ God & study to have religion for the primary time in my life.”

She continued, “Even my husband texting me final evening saying, ‘You’re my greatest pal’ introduced me to tears. You don’t notice how a lot you recognize life & the ppl in it till you’re feeling like you would lose it & them at any second.”

Days earlier, Bunnie opened up about her “nightmare” well being issues.

“In March, I began getting actually unhealthy complications, actually bizarre complications that I’ve by no means gotten earlier than,” she recalled in a social media video earlier this month. “I used to be scheduled to have an MRI accomplished this week [and] after I obtained the check outcomes again they mentioned they noticed an aneurysm on my carotid artery.”

Bunnie, who has a concern of getting an aneurysm after her mom beforehand had one rupture, went to have a CT with distinction. The outcomes got here again that it was a “two-millimeter aneurysm on my carotid artery.”

In keeping with Bunnie, residing with the outcomes felt “like a loss of life sentence” and compelled her to “come to grips with [her] personal mortality.”

After visiting with a neurosurgeon days later, Bunnie came upon that it was unlikely that she truly had an aneurysm.

“He instructed me that I’m cleared, that he thinks that’s an artifact and that he additionally thinks in six months [or] each time I come again to retest and do one other CT check, he’ll be capable to show that it’s an artifact,” she mentioned. “His phrases have been, ‘I don’t even know why the radiologist even despatched you in for this.’”

She concluded, “As for now, your lady can breathe!”

Bunnie has been married to Jelly Roll (actual identify Jason DeFord), 39, since 2016 and subsequently grew to become a stepparent to his two youngsters from previous relationships. Jelly Roll is a father to daughter Bailee, 16, and son Noah, 7.

“You’re speaking a few girl that got here in and took a toddler that was quickly to be born and a toddler that [we were] quickly to have full custody of,” Jelly Roll beforehand mentioned of Bunnie to Billboard in June 2023. “I’d have by no means obtained custody of my daughter with out her. I wouldn’t have had the steadiness or the cash.”