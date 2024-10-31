Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Transformation Through the Years: Photos

Jelly Roll has been on a mission to shed pounds.

“Subsequent 12 months when y’all see me you received’t acknowledge me,” the nation star (actual identify Jason DeFord) stated in an October 2024 Instagram video, revealing he’s misplaced greater than 100 kilos. “I’m going to get below a pile of weights in a means that I by no means have.”

To slim down, Jelly Roll overhauled his weight-reduction plan and began exercising extra. He steadily did boxing and basketball drills backstage whereas on his Superbly Damaged Tour and sometimes took walks across the arenas.

The musician beforehand struggled along with his weight, and he’s been candid about how on-line backlash bothered him.

“My husband obtained off the web as a result of he’s so bored with being bullied about his f—ing weight,” Jelly Roll’s spouse, Bunnie Xo, stated on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast in April 2024. “And, like, that makes me need to cry as a result of he’s the sweetest angel child. My husband doesn’t present it to you guys, however I’m gonna have a really susceptible second right here — it hurts him.”

Hold scrolling to see Jelly Roll’s weight reduction transformation: