Jelly Roll Extends His Beautifully Broken Headlining Tour With Warren Zeiders, Shaboozey & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll has simply introduced an extension of his Superbly Damaged Tour 2024, including 15 new dates. The brand new dates kick off Monday (August 27) on the Delta Middle in Salt Lake Metropolis, UT, and embody stops in Cincinnati, OH; Lexington, KY; Kansas Metropolis, MO; Houston, TX; and Austin, TX. These newly added cities be a part of a powerful lineup with main markets like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New Orleans. Tour openers for all dates by October 27 embody Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, with ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen becoming a member of the tour beginning October 30.

Jelly Roll shared this thrilling information throughout his Jimmy Kimmel Reside! Look on June 25. The looks featured an enticing sofa interview and a Block Social gathering outside efficiency the place he premiered a brand new monitor, “Burning,” from his forthcoming album. Written by Jelly Roll, Zach Crowell, Ian Fitchuck, and Ilsey Juber, “Burning” follows his current hit, “I Am Not Okay,” which debuted on Nation radio and is rapidly climbing the charts. This single marks Jelly Roll’s first new launch since his chart-topping debut nation album, Whitsitt Chapel, and follows his streak of 4 consecutive No. 1 hits on Nation radio, making it his fifth profession No. 1.

Tickets for the newly added exhibits might be out there with a normal on-sale starting Monday (July 1) at 10 am native time.

Verizon clients can entry an unique presale for the brand new tour dates by Verizon Entry, which started Thursday (June 27) at 10 am native time and ends Sunday (June 30) at 10 pm native time.

Followers may also buy VIP Packages, providing perks like premium seating, backstage excursions, group photographs, VIP lounge entry, restricted version tour posters, and extra. Bundle contents range relying on the chosen provide.

Along with his U.S. tour, Jelly Roll not too long ago introduced his first-ever performances in Canada this July, marking his debut worldwide tour dates. He’ll play in St. Catharines, Ontario, on July 8 and in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 9. Tickets for these exhibits are presently on sale.

Jelly Roll Superbly Damaged 2024 Tour Dates:

**October**

– 10/16/2024 – Springfield, MO – Nice Southern Financial institution Enviornment #

– 10/30/2024 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Enviornment *

**November**

– 11/1/2024 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum *

– 11/4/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Financial institution Middle *

– 11/7/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

– 11/8/2024 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Enviornment *

– 11/10/2024 – Evansville, IN – Ford Middle *

– 11/12/2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Well being Middle Enviornment *

– 11/13/2024 – Kansas Metropolis, MO – T-Cellular Middle *

– 11/14/2024 – Oklahoma Metropolis, OK – Paycom Middle *

– 11/17/2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Middle *

– 11/18/2024 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Financial institution Middle *

– 11/19/2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Middle *

– 11/22/2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Enviornment *

– 11/23/2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment *

# – Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay

* – ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen