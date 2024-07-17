Jeffrey Chabon Named Head Of Booking At Nashville’s GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Business veteran Jeffrey Chabon has been introduced because the Head of Reserving at GEODIS Park and Nashville Soccer Membership.

In his new function on the venue, Chabon will tackle reserving of concert events and leisure occasions at GEODIS Park, together with Wicks Household Area at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. which is the house of MLS NEXT Professional affiliate Huntsville Metropolis Soccer Membership.

The 30,000-capacity GEODIS Park first opened its doorways in 2022 and has since hosted reveals by artists reminiscent of Shania Twain, P!NK, and Weapons N’ Roses, with upcoming performances from Inexperienced Day with particular friends Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas set for Aug. 30 as a part of The Saviors Tour.

With 4 a long time within the reside leisure enterprise, Chabon’s resume contains roles on the legendary Florida live performance promoter Fantasma Productions, together with Live performance Productions Worldwide, World Leisure Providers (Live performance West), Kings Leisure (Carowinds), TBA Leisure in Nashville, AEG Amenities (ASM), AEG Presents and SMG.

He additionally served as a guide for the opening of CityPlace in West Palm Seaside and supplied steerage for not-for-profit venues such because the Maltz Jupiter Theater and the Lake Value Playhouse, each within the State of Florida, amongst different accomplishments.