Jeff Goldblum Welcomes Scarlett Johansson to ‘Jurassic’ Family

Jeff Goldblum despatched Scarlett Johansson a shock on dwell tv by formally welcoming her into the “Jurassic” household whereas she was being interviewed on “As we speak.” Johansson, who’s headlining the brand new “Jurassic World” film, was on the NBC morning information present to advertise her rom-com “Fly Me to the Moon” when a video Goldblum personally recorded for her was proven on air.

Goldblum starred as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s authentic “Jurassic Park” movie in 1993 and reprised the character in three extra sequels, together with 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

“Dr. Johansson, that is Jeff Goldblum. Right here’s what I wish to say to you. This I do know: Scarlett will discover a means,” he mentioned, referring to the franchise’s iconic “life finds a means” line. “Don’t get eaten, until you wish to. I like you.”

The video ended with Goldblum blowing Johansson a kiss. The 2 actors beforehand starred collectively in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid Metropolis.” Goldblum isn’t anticipated to seem within the new “Jurassic World” movie, which is being directed by “Rogue One” and “Godzilla” filmmaker Gareth Edwards from a script penned by David Koepp. The screenwriter is returning to the dinosaur franchise after having penned “Jurassic Park” (1993) and “The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park” (1997).

“Oh my god, I can’t consider Jeff mentioned that to me,” Johansson reacted. “I believe my life is full now. I can retire.”

The brand new “Jurassic World” film is a wholly new story that’s separate from the primary “Jurassic World” trilogy that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. All three “Jurassic World” films grossed greater than $1 billion every on the worldwide field workplace. Johansson is main the brand new film reverse Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Good friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono. The movie is in manufacturing in Thailand.

Johansson instructed ComicBook.com final month that “the script is so unbelievable” for the fourth “Jurassic World” film.

“I’m an unlimited ‘Jurassic Park’ fan,” Johansson mentioned. “It is without doubt one of the first films I bear in mind seeing in theaters. I bear in mind it so vividly. It was life-changing and thoughts blowing. I can’t categorical how excited I’m.”

“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write down it and he’s so keen about it,” Johansson added. “I’ve been attempting to get into this franchise in any doable means for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die within the first 5 minutes! I can get eaten by no matter! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do something for it. The truth that it’s occurred on this means right now simply is definitely unbelievable.”

The brand new “Jurassic World” movie is ready for launch on July 2, 2025 from Common.