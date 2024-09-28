Jeff Bridges Wasn’t ‘Fond of’ His CGI Appearance in Tron: Legacy

Jeff Bridges wasn’t the largest fan of his look in 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

The Oscar-winning actor just lately chatted with Josh Horowitz on the Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast, the place the host requested him what he thought of his picture being digitally scanned for the Joseph Kosinski-directed film.

“It’s the brand new factor… I bought scanned and within the laptop for after we did Tron 2 — What was it referred to as? — Legacy,” Bridges mentioned. “I wasn’t notably keen on that recreation of myself. I believed I regarded extra like Invoice Maher than myself.”

The actor reprised his position as online game designer Kevin Flynn for Tron: Legacy, practically three many years after the 1982 sci-fi basic Tron. However the sequel, starring Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, additionally featured a de-aged model of himself because the character Clu (Codified Likeness Utility).

Bridges can be set to return for the upcoming Tron: Ares, which stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Greta Lee, however he informed Horowitz that he’ll solely make a short look. The Joachim Rønning-directed movie follows a extremely subtle program, Ares (Leto), who is distributed from the digital world into the true world on a harmful mission.

The Previous Man star additionally regarded again on the authentic Tron, which he described as “weird,” including, “Issues which are that off-the-wall, that haven’t been finished, are sort of safer in a method. As a result of there’s nothing to match it to. It’s simply there.”

Final month, Bridges teased Tron: Ares, which is about to hit theaters on Oct. 10, 2025, whereas onstage at D23. “Know-how and AI is omnipresent in our lives,” Bridges mentioned of what followers can anticipate. “What an ideal time to revisit this world. Or, have this world go to us, as a result of that’s what occurs on this film.”