Jeannie Seely Hospitalized After Attending Event In Pennsylvania

TOWNVILLE, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Nation music legend Jeannie Seely was briefly hospitalized whereas attending an occasion honoring her musical legacy and native connections in her house state of Pennsylvania.

In response to a press release from her publicist, Seely, who’s 84, had returned to Pennsylvania for a the revealing of an indication on the Townville Hearth Station the place she made one in all her first-ever public performances.

For the revealing, Seely was joined by the Bluegrass group Cutter & Money and The Kentucky Grass, who carried out a rendition of Seely’s “Farm In Pennsyltucky,” earlier than becoming a member of Seely and Pennsylvania musician Conrad Fisher to carry out a model new music, “Take Me Again To Pennsylvania” for the primary time.

“I’m so thrilled about this signal,” mentioned Seely in the course of the ceremony, “and let me say I admire a lot my classmates, my graduating class of 1958. They’re those who initially put the indicators up for me. Since they have been deteriorating, it was determined they wanted to get replaced. I’m so grateful to Cutter, Money and their group for placing this collectively and making it occur.”

Sadly, the homecoming wasn’t all signal unveilings and Bluegrass for the 84-year-old Seely, who was subsequently hospitalized after struggling an assault of acute diverticulitis and dehydration.

“It had not crossed my thoughts to go to a hospital on my journey house, however when it turned mandatory, it was yet one more alternative to expertise Pennsylvania hospitality,” Seely famous. “I couldn’t have obtained higher care or extra respect than I did at St. Clare Hospital in Pittsburgh or the courtesy proven at Pittsburgh Worldwide Airport. The kindness is appreciated and I’m very proud to name the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania my birthplace.”

She has since been launched from the hospital and has returned to her house in Nashville the place she is recovering from the medical ordeal.

“It’s at all times fantastic after I get an opportunity to return again and I by no means wish to miss the chance to inform all people right here that I appreciated their help all by way of my profession,” Seely added.