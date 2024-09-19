Jean Smart kicks off SNL’s 50th season after Emmy win

Recent off her Emmys win, Jean Sensible is taking her comedy to a brand new viewers — she’ll kick off “Saturday Evening Dwell’s” landmark fiftieth season.

NBC on Thursday introduced the lineup of hosts for the season, which premieres Sept. 28. Becoming a member of Sensible on the primary present shall be Jelly Roll because the musical act. He was additionally on the Emmys, singing throughout the ceremony’s in memoriam section.

Will probably be Sensible’s first time internet hosting “SNL” and Jelly Roll’s first time acting on the present. Sensible shared the information on Instagram, writing that internet hosting was a “bucket record” merchandise for her.

The remainder of the hosts and musical friends — save breakout sensation Chappell Roan, who will make her musical visitor debut in November — are returning to the sequence. Comic Nate Bargatze, who hosted final October to nice success, because of a sketch the place he performed George Washington, will host once more Oct. 5, with Coldplay because the musical visitor. Coldplay has beforehand carried out on the present seven occasions, and can ring within the eighth proper after the band’s latest album, “Moon Music,” releases.

Ariana Grande — who stars within the upcoming “Depraved” movie adaption — will host for the second time Oct. 12. She has beforehand been the musical visitor twice, however Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks will carry out for Grande’s episode. Nicks was a musical visitor as soon as prior, in 1983.

“Beetlejuice” star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the final present earlier than Halloween, in his fourth time on the present, and Billie Eilish shall be that night time’s musical visitor, additionally marking her fourth time on “SNL.”

“SNL” alum John Mulaney will return to the present as host for the sixth time on Nov. 2, with Roan because the music visitor. Mulaney, who labored as a author on the present earlier than making it huge as a humorist, is behind a few of “SNL’s” most well-known bits, like Invoice Hader as Stefon, a “Weekend Replace” common.

The fiftieth season has been extremely anticipated throughout the present’s summer season hiatus, with followers calling for Maya Rudolph to reprise her function as Kamala Harris and clamoring for Tim Walz-lookalike Steve Martin to make an look because the vice presidential candidate, a task he has since declined.