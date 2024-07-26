JD Vance’s ‘childless cat lady’ attack on Kamala Harris rallies women

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Fortune Main the Cost ranks women-led firms, a brand new examine reveals there’s no benefit for breast most cancers sufferers to have a double mastectomy, and girls are outraged whether or not or not they’re “childless cat girls.” Have a restful weekend!

– Cat girls unite. Many ladies had been already mobilized to assist Kamala Harris; now J.D. Vance has spurred much more of them into motion. Donald Trump’s VP decide, in a resurfaced 2021 Fox Information look, mentioned that “childless cat girls,” together with Harris, had been operating the Democratic Social gathering—to the detriment of the nation.

Right here’s his full quote, through the Guardian:

We’re successfully run on this nation, through the Democrats, through our company oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat girls who’re depressing at their very own lives and the alternatives that they’ve made, and they also need to make the remainder of the nation depressing, too. And it’s only a fundamental reality for those who take a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—your complete way forward for the Democrats is managed by folks with out youngsters. And the way does it make any sense that we’ve turned our nation over to individuals who don’t actually have a direct stake in it.

Now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee and Vance is on the Trump ticket, Vance’s remark has struck a nerve with girls. To begin, whether or not or not a girl has youngsters clearly has nothing to do along with her {qualifications} for a job—together with the job of president. Vance appears to say {that a} lady will not be a full member of society till she’s given delivery. And Vance’s conclusion that girls with out youngsters are “depressing” is much from the reality; single girls who don’t have youngsters are one of many happiest demographics.

Then there’s the truth that 59-year-old Harris does, actually, have youngsters. In 2014, she married now-Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and have become stepparent to his two youngsters, Ella and Cole Emhoff; they famously name her “Momala.” Vance’s feedback appear to query the legitimacy of blended households—although Vance’s personal operating mate, Trump, has 5 youngsters from three marriages. Ella and Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff each rushed to Harris’s protection. Kerstin Emhoff shared her appreciation for Harris as a “co-parent” for greater than 10 years. Ella Emhoff, 25, posted on Instagram: “How will you be childless when you could have cutie pie children like Cole and I[?]”

Kamala Harris greets stepchildren Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff on the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP—Getty Pictures

Then, add one other layer: Republicans in latest months have tried to legislate entry to IVF and different family-building applied sciences (whereas additionally attempting to regulate whether or not girls can select to not have youngsters). To Vance, it appears, the one reputable strategy to kind a household and, thus, to take part in society is to provide delivery to youngsters “naturally.” (His authentic remark additionally attacked Buttigieg, who adopted twins together with his husband in 2021.)

Because the interview resurfaced, girls have responded in outrage. “No president of America has ever given delivery—I don’t perceive why it’s all of the sudden a problem,” one widely-shared tweet mentioned. Republican commentator Meghan McCain has began warning conservatives that the feedback have offended GOP girls. And actor Jennifer Aniston, who for many years was hounded by tabloids speculating about whether or not or not she was pregnant, chimed in: “Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal at some point. I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second choice. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

Individuals so usually really feel comfy taking highly effective girls down a peg, on this case by going after one of the crucial private selections an individual could make. However the depressing “childless cat girl” has by no means been a stereotype rooted in actuality, and it actually doesn’t apply to Harris as she reaches a profession pinnacle and will make historical past as the primary feminine president. Voters can see by means of this flimsy line of assault and draw their very own conclusions concerning the candidate spouting it.

– Name to motion. Greater than 100,000 folks joined a Zoom name final night time billed as a gathering of white girls for Kamala Harris. Following the success of the Win With Black Ladies name for Harris, this gathering tried to rally white girls to assist the Democratic candidate. The Hollywood Reporter

– Main the cost. Equinor, with govt vice chairman and chief know-how officer Hege Skryseth, tops the inaugural Fortune Main the Cost record that ranks the highest 25 high-growth, progressive, women-led firms in Europe by internet earnings. Fortune

– No, thanks. The primary cause that extra adults beneath 50 usually are not prone to have youngsters is as a result of they don’t need them, in line with a brand new report from the Pew Analysis Middle. Sixty-four % of younger girls don’t need children; 50% of younger males shared the sentiment. Fortune

– Not obligatory. A brand new examine reveals that there is no such thing as a survival benefit for most girls with breast most cancers to have double mastectomies; eradicating the wholesome breast doesn’t forestall most cancers from spreading to the remainder of the physique. New York Instances

– Amy Meister is stepping down as WeightWatchers’ chief medical officer after lower than a yr within the position.

– Trevello World Holdings appointed Elizabeth Crabill as chief govt officer. Crabill had been chief govt officer of CIE Excursions. She has additionally served as president of Journey Certain and GTA Americas.

– Kizik employed Elizabeth Drori as chief advertising and marketing officer. Most lately, Drori was international chief advertising and marketing officer at Sperry and common supervisor of its e-commerce enterprise.

– The Ramey Company promoted Michelle Hill to chief working officer; beforehand, she was a companion of the corporate with a minority possession stake.

“I by no means play small, that is how I present up in life.”

— Sha’Carri Richardson, American observe and area sprinter, on her Olympic comeback