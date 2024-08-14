JD Vance In Drag at Beer Pong Party—Unlike His Friend

New images obtained by the Every day Beast present JD Vance donning a blonde wig and skirt taking part in beer pong with fellow Yale Legislation College college students.

The pictures have been posted to Fb in April 2011 by a former classmate, and the Ohio senator is tagged. His spouse, Usha Vance, is talked about in one of many picture’s captions.

In accordance with the posts, Vance seems to be the one particular person in drag or “costume.”

The Republican vice presidential decide attended Yale College from 2010 to 2013, earlier than receiving a Juris Doctorate from the Ivy League faculty.

Previous to 2021, Vance was an open supporter of LGBTQ+ causes and, in legislation faculty, advocated towards “Don’t Ask Don’t Inform,” a supply who knew the statesman informed the Every day Beast.

His present stance, nonetheless, is some extent of concern for LGBTQ+ advocacy teams. The Ohio statesman is a vocal critic of gender-affirming take care of minors and as soon as opposed federal protections for homosexual and interracial marriages. In 2022, Vance referred to as critics of so-called “don’t say homosexual” laws “groomers.”

Unconfirmed photos of Donald Trump’s working mate crossdressing first surfaced on X, previously often called Twitter, on Sunday, and started trending beneath the hashtag #SofaLoren, a reference to the long-lasting Italian actress Sophia Loren and false claims that the Republican senator had intercourse with a sofa.

A spokesperson for the Republican vice presidential decide didn’t deny the viral photograph’s authenticity when approached by the Every day Beast, and didn’t supply any additional remark.

On Monday, a second unconfirmed photograph of Vance was posted to the app. All the images look as if they have been taken on the identical evening.