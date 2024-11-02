JD Vance back in Michigan, speaks at Portage jet company

PORTAGE, Mich. — With simply days left till the election, former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance proceed to crisscross Michigan.

The important thing battleground state noticed Donald Trump make last-minute stops in West Michigan in the previous few days earlier than the elections in 2016, 2020 and now in 2024.

Trump was in Warren on Friday, whereas Vance made a cease in Portage, his second journey to the state this week.

Congressman Invoice Huizenga spoke to the group of about 600 earlier than Vance took the stage.

“Who’s able to go win an election?” Huizenga requested the group. “Guess what? Donald J. Trump and JD Vance are the crew to do it.”

In his speech, Vance emphasised the necessity for change, saying, “We can’t preserve doing extra of the identical and count on completely different outcomes. We’ve got to take this nation in a special course.”

He spent an excellent portion of his speech Friday contrasting the variations between a Trump/Vance administration and a possible Harris/Walz victory.

“You do not have to take heed to her slogans; you do not have to take heed to her dishonest rhetoric; you simply have to take a look at what Kamala Harris has executed for the final three and a half years,” he mentioned.

“For those who’re a Michigan auto employee, if you happen to’re a Michigan guardian, she hasn’t executed a rattling factor for you and that is not going to alter if we give her a promotion to the Oval Workplace.”

Vance promised to deal with excessive fuel costs, and taxes positioned on American-made autos.

He additionally spoke about eliminating electrical car mandates in an effort to protect Michigan auto employees.

Donald Trump can be again in Grand Rapids Monday night time.

