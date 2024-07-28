Jazz Chisholm traded to Yankees

Voted in because the Nationwide League’s beginning second baseman for the 2022 All-Star Sport, Chisholm has spent the overwhelming majority of the previous two seasons in middle area, the place he moved with a view to make room for Miami’s acquisition of All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. Arraez was traded to the Padres in Might, however solely not too long ago did Chisholm return to second a few instances per week to chop again on how a lot working he was doing within the outfield.