Jayson Tatum to see floor in 2nd Olympic game vs. South Sudan

PARIS — Workforce USA acquired great manufacturing up and down its lineup in its Olympic-opening 110-84 victory Sunday over Serbia. Nevertheless it was unavoidable that a number of the give attention to was coach Steve Kerr selecting to sit down first-team All-NBA participant and champion Jayson Tatum.

Kerr handled the awkward actuality head-on, assembly with Tatum earlier than the sport to elucidate the choice after which in a number of conferences with the media. That included Monday, when Kerr made it clear that Tatum can be within the lineup Wednesday when the People face South Sudan.

“Jayson will play [Wednesday],” Kerr stated. “I am not going to reply your subsequent query, which is that if he performs, who does not. However we will want him, and a part of this job for me is to maintain all people engaged and prepared, as a result of my expertise with that is loopy stuff occurs.”

Kerr defined that when he and the teaching employees studied the matchups towards Serbia and reviewed how lineup mixtures carried out within the exhibition video games, Tatum grew to become a little bit of an odd man out.

With Nikola Jokic and different sturdy huge males on Serbia’s roster, Kerr went with three facilities (Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo) in his rotation. Serbia additionally has sturdy guards, main Kerr to depend on Derrick White as a number one bench participant. White had two steals and a block, and Workforce USA was plus-15 when he was on the ground.

FIBA-rule video games which might be performed within the Olympics are 40 minutes lengthy and favor utilizing huge males as there isn’t a defensive three-second rule like within the NBA and goaltending is relaxed as soon as the ball hits the rim.

“The toughest a part of this job is you are sitting at the very least a few guys who’re world-class, a number of the best possible gamers on Earth,” Kerr stated. “On one hand, it is mindless in any respect. On the opposite, I am asking these guys to simply decide to profitable one sport after which transfer on to the following one. I’ve to do the identical factor. And so I felt like final evening these had been the mixtures that made essentially the most sense.”

Kerr then went chapter-and-verse over conditions when he has been with the nationwide group when unexpected circumstances stretched the U.S. roster. Kerr was an assistant coach in 2019 on the World Cup in China and in 2021 on the Tokyo Olympics and was the top coach final summer time on the World Cup in Manila when the group needed to take care of accidents, sickness or journey points.

In opposition to South Sudan, a group that’s loaded with athleticism and spreads the ground with 3-point shooters, Tatum and his skill to change on wings makes rather more sense.

Tatum averaged 6.7 factors in Workforce USA’s 5 exhibition video games. He performed 16 minutes and scored 9 factors towards the Vibrant Stars final week in London in a sport the U.S. gained by a single level.

The Vibrant Stars made 14 3-pointers in that sport.

“With South Sudan, it is extra in regards to the pace, and pace is a killer,” Kerr stated. “You must be ready for every little thing, and meaning we want all people.”