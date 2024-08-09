Jayson Tatum logs another Olympic DNP as Steve Kerr keeps him on the bench vs. Serbia

BOSTON — What does Steve Kerr have in opposition to Jayson Tatum? For the second time of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Celtics star was benched as Group USA took on Serbia.

This time round, Tatum did not play in an exhilarating 95-91 semifinal comeback by Group USA. The Stars and Stripes trailed for almost all of Thursday’s showdown, and for big stretches, it appeared just like the staff might have used a flexible, 6-foot-10 ahead to assist with some perimeter protection.

However Tatum did not play, and was reportedly “furious” as he walked off the floor following the victory. Tatum’s mother wasn’t too glad both, firing off her personal submit on X for the primary time since November of 2022.

No he not. However for those who discover out what’s happening please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE. https://t.co/vtz1W398XJ — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) August 9, 2024

Serbia was placing on a capturing clinic by means of three quarters, hitting over 50 % from downtown as they took a 76-63 lead into the ultimate body. (Serbia completed 15-for-39, lacking all 10 of its threes within the fourth quarter.) Regardless of that deadeye capturing, Kerr saved going with a rotation that included Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, neither of whom supplied a lot assistance on the defensive finish.

Even certainly one of Kerr’s personal gamers in Golden State, Draymond Inexperienced, took exception along with his rotations on Thursday.

Generally you must scrap them rotations — Draymond Inexperienced (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

And that’s from a man who doesn’t just like the Boston Celtics. In any respect. And most of X felt the identical approach about Kerr, who was being handled as an “Enemy of the State” on the social media platform.

Group USA awoke late within the fourth due to superhuman performances from Steph Curry (36 factors), Joel Embiid (19 factors), and LeBron James (16 factors, 12 assists, 10 rebounds). Embiid scored seven straight for Group USA, LeBron hit a game-tying layup, and Curry drained a 3 to take an 87-86 lead. A James dunk put Group USA up by three with lower than two minutes to go — the staff’s largest result in that time. Kevin Durant had 9 factors off the bench, together with a key jumper with 36 seconds left to primarily seal the victory for Group USA.

However the squad’s livid run to clinch a spot in Sunday’s Gold Medal recreation was all about Group USA’s absurd degree of expertise taking up and never the teaching from the bench.

Unusual Olympics for the Boston Celtics

To say it has been an odd Olympics for the three Boston Celtics in Paris could be an understatement. Tatum and Jrue Vacation joined Group USA shortly after the Celtics received the NBA championship, and needed to cope with some controversy when Derrick White was chosen as an harm alternative over Jaylen Brown. It was a clumsy spot for Tatum and Vacation, who have been glad that White was going to hitch them in Paris, but in addition needed to reply questions (or sidestep them) on Brown.

Then Kerr saved Tatum on the bench for Group USA’s opener in opposition to Serbia. He stated after the win that Tatum did not play as a result of Durant was wholesome, however added that he “felt like an fool” for not taking part in the Boston star. Tatum himself referred to as it a “humbling” expertise, however he has each proper to be upset after one other benching on Thursday.

Tatum has struggled to seek out his position and shot on Group USA this Olympics, although he did have a double-double in a win over Puerto Rico. However he is essentially the most versatile defenders on the staff, and do not forget that Tatum was one of many prime scorers on Group USA in 2020 that received Olympic Gold in Tokyo.

It is unusual that Kerr and his teaching employees saved Tatum on the bench but once more with the stakes so excessive on Thursday, particularly with Serbia surrounding Nikola Jokic with perimeter shooters for the sport. Perhaps Kerr continues to be bitter that the Celtics trounced the Warriors, 140-88, again in March, although Vacation and White proceed to play essential roles in Paris.

At the very least we’ll get an opportunity to see if Tatum takes the ground in Sunday’s Gold Medal recreation in opposition to France. And also you higher consider that this newest benching will give Tatum much more gasoline when the NBA season suggestions off in a couple of months.

