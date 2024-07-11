Jayson Tatum lands on cover of NBA 2K25

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum has taken one other step towards changing into the face of the NBA. Weeks after successful his first NBA championship and signing the league’s richest contract, Tatum is now the quilt athlete for NBA 2K25.

Tatum will grace the usual version of this yr’s sport, which was introduced Wednesday.

Desires do come true 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Bw4twgUKvY — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 10, 2024

The Celtics star additionally shares the quilt of the “All-Star Version” with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, who has her personal cowl on the “WNBA Version.” NBA legend Vince Carter will seem on the “Corridor of Fame Version,” which encompasses a image of Carter mid-flight through the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest.

To be a star, it’s gotta be #BallOverEverything 🌟 Introducing our #NBA2K25 Cowl Athletes @jaytatum0 and @_ajawilson22! 💫 Pre-order the All-Star Version at the moment ➡️ https://t.co/gLm2YAsIjO pic.twitter.com/OwXyK4d71f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 10, 2024

“It is an honor to be named a canopy athlete for NBA 2K25,” Tatum mentioned in a launch. “I have been enjoying NBA 2K since I used to be a child, and it has been a dream to at some point be on the quilt. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it is humbling to see this come to life.”

Throughout an interview on The Previous Man & The Three podcast on Wednesday, Tatum mentioned that he came upon that he could be on the quilt again in March on his birthday. His younger son, Deuce, gave him a bag from the 2K firm with the sport and a letter congratulating him for being on the quilt, which began some waterworks for Tatum.

“I truly received teary eyed and cried a bit. I really feel I am very blessed and lucky as a result of after I was youthful, I had so many goals and objectives and issues I wished to verify off. It is like I am experiencing these issues in actual time,” mentioned Tatum.

“I grew up at my mother’s home enjoying 2K with my buddies and cousin, dreaming about being within the sport some day after which being on the quilt. For that second to come back true, I cried somewhat bit. I used to be so overwhelmed and blissful that one thing I had dreamed about got here true,” he added.

It has been an excellent summer time for Tatum, who’s presently coaching with Workforce USA for an additional run at Olympic gold in Paris later this summer time. A five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA first teamer, Tatum is simply the third Celtics participant to be featured on the quilt of a 2K sport. Kevin Garnett was the primary when he was on the quilt of NBA 2K9, and Larry Chicken was one among three cowl athletes for NBA 2K12, together with Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Antione Walker additionally appeared on the quilt of NBA Stay in 1999.

Presales for NBA 2K25 begin on Wednesday, with the sport set to be launched on Dec. 26.