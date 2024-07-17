Jaylen Brown lists his Fort Point penthouse for $4.75m

Actual Property Information

The Celtics star’s 2,964-square-foot penthouse exudes luxurious, however the final spotlight is the 400-square-foot roof deck, accessed by way of a spiral staircase. Jaylen Brown’s penthouse apartment in Fort Level affords practically 3,000 sq. ft of dwelling area on one flooring. Surette Media Group

You’re used to listening to the announcers yell “JB for 3.” However this time, it’s JB for $4,750,000.

Jaylen Brown, beloved Celtics star, MVP, and sartorial famous person, simply listed his penthouse: PH501 at 49 Melcher St. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Fort Level house boasts an industrial vibe, a nod to its former life as a manufacturing facility, and options an open format. It affords nook publicity with pure lighting streaming in from Melcher and Necco streets within the constructing containing the favored restaurant Mooo…. Seaport.

“It’s the MVP of city homes. It truly is,” stated George Sarkis, who shares the itemizing with Manny Sarkis of The Sarkis Crew at Douglas Elliman. “It’s clearly a extremely cool unit in a extremely cool area.”

Step inside to the primary dwelling area, which options uncovered brick partitions, outsized manufacturing facility home windows, and a 12-plus-foot ceiling with the unique wooden beams. The open area continues to the left, to the eating space, which at present holds a desk for eight however might accommodate one much more substantial. The elegant kitchen options top-of-the-line home equipment and an expansive island.

“The open idea, the texture of it, the brick and beam,” Sarkis stated. “To see this at a few 3,000-square-foot-scale may be very laborious to return by. Having certainly one of Boston’s steakhouses within the constructing is a giant bonus.”

The luxurious major suite has a walk-in closet and a rest room with a double vainness and a walk-in bathe. The unit comes with a washer and dryer.

The estimated apartment payment is $1,842.42, in accordance with the itemizing, and there’s an extra studio on the market on the identical flooring.

Jaylen Brown’s 2,964-square-foot penthouse exudes luxurious, however the final spotlight is the 400-square-foot roof deck, accessed by way of a spiral staircase.

As for Brown’s time within the unit, Sarkis stated the baller liked each the proximity to the freeway for heading to follow and the accessibility of the restaurant downstairs. He additionally appreciated the constructing’s quiet location.

“He simply liked being in a low-key constructing. He liked it. He’s out and in. He would go in there and have dinner, have mates over,” Sarkis stated. “It was near every little thing, however far sufficient away.”

After all, Sarkis couldn’t focus on the place Jaylen Brown can be persevering with his actual property journey, however made it clear that the star isn’t going wherever too far.

“He’ll nonetheless be a Boston Celtic,” Sarkis stated.

See extra photographs of the property:

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group

.

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group

. – Surette Media Group